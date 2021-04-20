Rustburg tops Hidden Valley 3-1 in Class 3 state volleyball semifinal

RUSTBURG — Late game momentum proved unbreakable as Rustburg had scoring streaks in the three sets it won in a 3-1 win over Hidden Valley in the Class 3 state volleyball semifinal.

The Red Devils (15-0) trailed 15-7 in the deciding fourth set, then were sparked by a pair of kills from Anna Maddox to start a comeback. The teams swapped points until Faith Mitchell’s spike couldn’t be handled, then a Red Devil kill attempt went long and the Titans (13-3) led 20-16.

Katie Hardie then sent a thunderous kill down the left line and the set was tied 20-20. The Red Devils then closed out the match with an ace by Meah Coles, a perfectly placed floater by Coles and a kill by Haynie. The Titans committed possession errors on the next two points, followed by another kill by Hardie. Maddie Clouser’s kill for the Titans broke up an eight-point run by Rustburg, but a service error on match point ended it.

The set scores were 25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21.

Titans coach Carla Ponn said the offensive firepower of Rustburg’s Hardie and Maddox was the difference.

“They have two good outside hitters. When one goes to the back the other comes to the front,” Ponn said. “They were more consistent than we were, but the difference was in the offense.”