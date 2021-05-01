Salem defeats Lake Taylor, claims school's 10th state football championship

NORFOLK — The first of May has long been a day set aside for the celebration of the international labor movement.

Back here in the United States, Salem High’s football players may be celebrated for their own devotion to hard work.

That resolve was one of the primary reasons the Spartans rallied for a huge second half and outlasted rugged host Lake Taylor 28-20 on a perfect spring Saturday for the Class 4 state championship.

The Spartans (10-0) won their 10th championship after a tough game between teams that have participated in the last six title games in the classification. Salem stands 2-1 against the Titans (8-1) during the era.

Salem spotted the Titans a two field goal lead at the half then roared back with four second-half TDs, three of them from power running plays to tailback Zavione Wood.

Lake Taylor, the defending champion, seemed to lose some zip as the game went on, but never gave up and scored two fourth-quarter TDs in a determined but vain attempt to recover from a 28-12 deficit.

It was a melancholy farewell for the Titans in the classification as the school drops to Class 3 status in the fall season to come.