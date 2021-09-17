Salem defeats Northside with strong running game, interceptions

Everybody in Salem knows what a championship high school football team looks like. Most would agree at this point Salem’s Spartans are more and more taking on that look again with each passing week.
Salem doesn’t play perfect football and never will but as Coach Don Holter likes to point out, the closer they get to that impossible standard the better things will go.
The defending 4A champs of the only spring season ever played in this state got a pair of touchdowns from fullback Cam Leftwich, two score setups courtesy of a pair of Carson Williams interceptions, and the defense was all but impregnable as the Spartans overwhelmed host Northside 42-0 Friday.
The last 5 minutes 28 seconds were played with a running clock but there was still time for reserve running back Isaiah Barlow to add one more score, a 36-yard gallop that left-footed sophomore Wes Cross capped with his sixth conversion kick for the final count with 2:28 left.
“Our focus and intensity and where we should be got better tonight,” Holter said. “We had great discipline for four quarters and were very physical as always. Is it ever good enough? We’re proud but not satisfied.”
Another strong performance came from wide receiver Chauncey Logan, who doubles as a defensive back and punter. His big gain on a fake punt on Salem’s first possession salvaged a 67-yard drive that Leftwich punctuated with a 25 sprint to the end zone straight through the middle of the Vikings line.
“Thirty-two trap was the call,” the big fullback said. “Our linemen made a wide line call so the play hit wider than it was supposed to be. Their linerbackers dispersed out so the middle was wide open for me.”
Leftwich hesitated for a tick when he broke through the line and found himself alone beyond the linebackers.
“I’m used to getting hit,” he said. “When I didn’t see anybody there, it was kind of shocking.”
That was the first of six rushing TDs produced by Salem’s ground game. Linemen Caleb Wright, George Copeland, Khalief Johnson, Jake Massey, Sam Jones and Andrew Lutes — collectively The Mules, as they are known as a unit — were dominant.
Leftwich put their efforts in perspective.
“Without them, I’m nothing.”
With Leftwich and tailback Javeon Jones teaming for 146 yards, Salem rolled up 206 total. Jones, who led all rushers with 77 yards on nine carries, added a pair of 2-yard scoring plunges.
The first of Jones’ visits to the end zone was set up by strong side linebacker Carson Williams’ first interception of the evening. Make that, first of his career for the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior.
“On that first one, the quarterback was rolling out right and our defensive lineman Cameron Martindale was getting some pressure on him,” Williams said. “Then Cameron got his hand in his face so he did not see where he was throwing the ball so I jumped up , caught it, and made sure my feet touched inbounds. Then I went and celebrated with my team.”
Another celebration ensued shortly thereafter when Williams did it again, this time with defensive end Nathaniel McClure engulfing Northside quarterback Lawrence Cole who made a panic throw. Salem took over at the Vikings 24 and four snaps later quarterback DaRon Wilson froze the defense for an instant with an excellent ball fake then slipped to his left for the last 5 yards of the march.
Cole was substituting for Northside’s starter Sidney Webb, who has been sidlelined by a non-COVID illness. He’s expected back at practice next week, Northside coach Scott Fisher said.
“Lawrence did what we asked him to do, which was manage the game and give it his best and that’s just what he did,” Fisher said.
The coach was surprisingly yet somehow understandably upbeat because his injury and illness-riddled team never stopped playing hard.
“I just told the team that I knew they won’t believe it, but I feel good after a 42-0 beating,” Fisher said. “I take nothing away from Salem; they have a very good football team. Our effort and character was exceptional. Well be ready for our district.”