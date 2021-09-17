Salem defeats Northside with strong running game, interceptions

“Thirty-two trap was the call,” the big fullback said. “Our linemen made a wide line call so the play hit wider than it was supposed to be. Their linerbackers dispersed out so the middle was wide open for me.”

Leftwich hesitated for a tick when he broke through the line and found himself alone beyond the linebackers.

“I’m used to getting hit,” he said. “When I didn’t see anybody there, it was kind of shocking.”

That was the first of six rushing TDs produced by Salem’s ground game. Linemen Caleb Wright, George Copeland, Khalief Johnson, Jake Massey, Sam Jones and Andrew Lutes — collectively The Mules, as they are known as a unit — were dominant.

Leftwich put their efforts in perspective.

“Without them, I’m nothing.”

With Leftwich and tailback Javeon Jones teaming for 146 yards, Salem rolled up 206 total. Jones, who led all rushers with 77 yards on nine carries, added a pair of 2-yard scoring plunges.

The first of Jones’ visits to the end zone was set up by strong side linebacker Carson Williams’ first interception of the evening. Make that, first of his career for the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior.