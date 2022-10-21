Salem drills Cave Spring for 7th straight win

For Salem, that rough season opener keeps falling further and further in the rear view.

Peyton Lewis ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans won their seventh straight game Friday night, grabbing control early and dominating resurgent Cave Spring 42-7 in a River Ridge District showdown at Salem Stadium.

“Super proud of our kids,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “Their focus, their discipline allowed them to execute in all three phases of the game. They did it with physicality, and they played together. We took steps forward in the process of being the best we can be.”

The complete performance was in stark contrast to Week 1, when the Spartans dropped a 40-7 decision at Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Spartans (7-1, 4-0) have won every game since, including five by 30 points or more.

“Martinsburg, they were a good team, kind of woke us up,” Lewis said. “We got stomped. That’s just how it was. But we came back to Salem, we reset and refocused, and we set ourselves straight.”

Their latest victim was a Cave Spring (5-3, 3-1) team that came in with an unbeaten district record and had won three of four. The Knights already have exceeded their victory total from last year (three), which was Nick Leftwich’s first as head coach.

Leftwich, a former standout quarterback at Salem, downplayed his return to the field where he’d made so many big plays.

“It’s a learning moment for us,” he said. “Salem’s a good football team. We knew that coming in. We didn’t play our best game tonight, but it’s a learning moment. We’re going to move forward, fix it and take on a tough one next week against Christiansburg.”

The Knights had scored 30 points or more in four of their wins this year, but Salem completely bottled up their ground attack. Cave Spring finished with just nine rushing yards on 22 carries.

“Their offense is similar to ours,” Salem quarterback DeRon Wilson said. “They’re really just a ground-and-pound type of team, so we knew our defensive line would be huge this game. And they did their job.”

Wilson did his on Salem’s opening drive, hitting Josiah Moyer for a 21-yard touchdown pass. An interception by Josiah Persinger three snaps later set up Lewis’ first touchdown run.

Lewis showed his breakaway speed midway through the second quarter, bouncing to the outside and racing 75 yards to the end zone to make it 21-0.

“Peyton Lewis is one of the finest young men you’ll ever meet,” Holter said. “The Lord’s blessed him with some strength and speed and power, but what makes him a good football player is his heart and his mind. He’s in [the locker room] right now, I know, thanking his offensive linemen for the job they did.”

That line also blazed a path for two touchdown runs by Javione Jones, but it was Lewis who did the most damage. He triggered the running clock early in the third quarter with a 54-yard dash to paydirt.

“I mean, goodness,” Persinger said. “Whenever I see Peyton go, I’m like, ‘He’s gone. Touchdown.’ I put my hands up, because I know he’s scoring, breaking tackles. He’s a hard person to tackle.”

Cave Spring side-stepped the shutout late in the third quarter, when Carter Jeffords hit Owen Sweeney for a 70-yard touchdown. By then, though, the Spartans had assured themselves another huge stride away from Week 1.

“I think we’ve come a long way,” Salem offensive lineman Andrew Lutes said. “We started the season off with a loss, but I knew that’s not the potential we could play to. We had some young guys starting and just had some new teammates on the team, our new lineups.

“I knew we just had to get to that level where we’re all working together, and I think we did that tonight.”