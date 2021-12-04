Salem football falls in state semifinal after back-and-forth struggle with Broad Run

Notably, Broad Run had a good scouting report highlighting Logan’s repeated success on fourth down converting fake punts. Both times Salem was in formation against Broad Run, the BR-Spartans lined up all 11 defenders close to the line of scrimmage with nobody back to receive.

Logan appeared to be looking to run on the first punt but changed his mind and kicked it when he saw how the defense was arrayed. The second time, from the Broad Run 40, Logan tried to execute a pitchout to Chase Greer. Broad Run had it sniffed out and stopped it for no gain.

“We knew they were going to fake it,” Matt Griffis said. “If I had Logan, I’d do it too.”

Wilson was effective as well despite feeling consistent pressure from the Broad Run defense. Wilson completed 9 of 14 for 122 yards, including a 14-yard scoring strike and two-point conversion both to tight end Jake Massey but not on the same drive.

Salem got everything it could get out of the passing game because Broad Run was having success bottling up the Spartans' rushing attack. Salem ran for 111 yards, 71 from leading rusher Cam Leftwich, who had over 1,300 yards and a single-season school record of 33 TDs.