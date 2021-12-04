Salem football falls in state semifinal after back-and-forth struggle with Broad Run

Had there been no clock, Broad Run and host Salem might have played Class 4 semifinal football into the night Saturday.
As it was, after five lead changes, two of them in the fourth quarter, the Broad Run Spartans drove 67 yards to score the final go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left and then stopped Salem with an interception to seal a 28-24 victory.
Broad Run (12-1) advanced to the Dec. 11 state title game in Lynchburg to face the Varina-King’s Fork winner. Salem (12-2) ended defense of its spring state championship and will wait at least another season to surpass Hampton’s state record for playoff wins, not to mention a shot at an 11th state crown.
Salem scrapped until the last whistle in epic efforts to produce a different outcome.
“Somebody had to lose today and unfortunately it was us,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “But when you look back on their body of work — particularly these seniors — they’ve won 34 football games in three years, won three region titles, made three state semifinal appearances, and won a state championship.
“That’s a pretty good run.”
Salem led 10-7, 13-7, 21-14, and 24-21, the final advantage with 2 minutes 19 seconds to play. Broad Run would not buckle, even after Salem’s Caleb Wright belted his third field goal of the game, the last a 35-yarder.
That left the team from Loudoun County and its wizard of a quarterback Brett Griffis to stage a winning drive.
“Our kids are resilient,” said BR-Spartans coach Matt Griffis, father of the QB. “They love one another and just do not want to see their season stopped.”
QB Griffis was at his best on the closing march, completing five of his seven throws and running 12 yards for a first down to open the drive. His 13-yard rope to sure-handed wide receiver Kyle Love was the scoring clincher, but the completion two snaps prior on fourth-and-14 from the 33 was the game-saver.
Griffis found favorite target Arnav Thornhill crossing right to left into the middle of Salem’s secondary for 20 yards and the first down.
“All or nothing,” Thornhill said. “I had to get that first down. I did what I had to get it. “
It was an exceptionally painful play for the defending Spartans.
“We were excited for the play,” linebacker Noah Collins said. “Blown coverage, the man was wide open. That’s football. It happens.”
Griffis, a Wake Forest commit, went 21 for 29 for 245 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, only his second of the season. Additionally, he rushed for 100 yards and two more scores, pushing his total offensive output to 345 yards.
“He’s a smart kid,” his coach said. “He had complete freedom to make checks and change stuff when he doesn’t like it.”
Thornhill collected 10 catches for 119 yards and hastened to share credit with his QB.
“He’s amazing; he can do it all.”
A clock-killing spike preceded the clinching TD catch by Love.
Salem played well enough to beat just about anybody and still struggled operating its signature rushing attack and defending Griffis and his array of talented receivers, five of whom caught passes.
Love (four receptions, 54 yards) and Isaiah Lemmond (4-37) were effective enough to keep Salem guessing and open up Thornhill.
Salem opened the season with a 35-21 loss to a skilled passing team in Martinsburg, W.Va., a Class AAA finalist in that state this weekend. Collins, one of the Salem seniors finishing off brilliant careers, saw similarities between the West Virginia team and Broad Run.
“They reminded me a lot of Martinsburg with their size, the way they threw the ball and were able to find open receivers.”
Salem had big-play guys of its own, particularly end and defensive back Chauncey Logan. Logan was quarterback DaRon Wilson’s top target with four catches for 69 yards. Logan’s most sensational play was a stop and strip fumble recovery and 45-yard scoring return that gave his team a 21-14 lead with 10:09 left.
Notably, Broad Run had a good scouting report highlighting Logan’s repeated success on fourth down converting fake punts. Both times Salem was in formation against Broad Run, the BR-Spartans lined up all 11 defenders close to the line of scrimmage with nobody back to receive.
Logan appeared to be looking to run on the first punt but changed his mind and kicked it when he saw how the defense was arrayed. The second time, from the Broad Run 40, Logan tried to execute a pitchout to Chase Greer. Broad Run had it sniffed out and stopped it for no gain.
“We knew they were going to fake it,” Matt Griffis said. “If I had Logan, I’d do it too.”
Wilson was effective as well despite feeling consistent pressure from the Broad Run defense. Wilson completed 9 of 14 for 122 yards, including a 14-yard scoring strike and two-point conversion both to tight end Jake Massey but not on the same drive.
Salem got everything it could get out of the passing game because Broad Run was having success bottling up the Spartans' rushing attack. Salem ran for 111 yards, 71 from leading rusher Cam Leftwich, who had over 1,300 yards and a single-season school record of 33 TDs.
One key player for Salem, senior nose guard Cameron Martindale, did not play. Holter said the player was unavailable, adding no other details. Junior Carter McBride played the position well anyway, recording a sack among other good stops.