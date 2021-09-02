Salem football game postponed due to COVID concerns

Friday night’s scheduled football game between Franklin County and Salem at Salem Stadium has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns at Franklin County.

Salem athletic director Drew Barrett said Thursday afternoon that Salem has been unable to find an opponent to replace Franklin County this weekend.

Barrett said he is hopeful to reschedule the Franklin County game later this season.

The game is the fourth this week involving a Timesland team that has been postponed because of COVID-19.

The others were Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, Pulaski County at Tennessee High of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bath County at Alleghany.

Pulaski County is scheduled to play at Jefferson Forest on Friday as a replacement game for each team.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

