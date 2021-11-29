Salem girls win opener for new head coach

FOREST -- Myla Green scored 17 points and Kennedy Scales added 14 as Salem ushered in new coach Scott Jester with a 62-53 girls basketball victory Monday night in its 2021-22 season opener.
Kennedy Hancock led Jefferson Forest with 17 points as the Cavaliers tried to rally from a 34-20 halftime deficit.
SALEM (1-0)
Green 17, Scales 14, Smith 11, Bayne 9, Bowen 7, Tolen 4.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-1)
Hancock 17, Tate 16, Bella Hill 9, Dawkins 7, Ferrell 2, Brynn Hill 2.
Salem;17;17;13;12;--;62
Jefferson Forest;11;9;16;17;--;53
3-point goals: Salem 6 (Bayne 3, Smith 1, Green, Scales), Jefferson Forest 4 (Tate 2, Bella Hill, Dawkins).
JV: Salem won 56-32.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 49, Craig County 28
NORTH CROSS (1-0)
Garrison 9, Teter 14, Hash 2, Daniels 5, Schaefer 12, Hash 8.
CRAIG COUNTY (0-1)
Caldwell 6, Gregory 3, Clifton 3, Brookman 3, Wolfe 2, Mays 11.
North Cross;15;12;11;11;--;49
Craig County;6;4;11;7;--;28
3-point goals: North Cross 4 (Teter 2, Garrison, Schaefer), Craig County 1 (Caldwell).
Radford 54, Giles 25
RADFORD (1-0)
L.Cline 22, G. Conner 9, Pitillios 7, Newcome 6, Dean 2, Carrow 2, Whitt 2, H.Cline 2, Wellons 2.
GILES (0-1)
Lucas 7, Reed 6, Simmons 4, Young 4, Blankenship 2, Price 2.
Radford;12;12;20;10;--;54
Giles;6;4;5;10;--;25
3-point goals: Radford 3 (Conner 3), Giles 1 (Simmons).
JV: Giles won 37-30.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Rural Retreat 55, Eastern Montgomery 18
RURAL RETREAT (1-0)
Hight 9, Roberts 6, Smith 6, Musser 6, Smelser 4, Terry 4, Miller 3, Worley 3, Alford 2, Crockett 3.