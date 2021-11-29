 Skip to main content
Salem girls win opener for new head coach
Salem girls win opener for new head coach

FOREST -- Myla Green scored 17 points and Kennedy Scales added 14 as Salem ushered in new coach Scott Jester with a 62-53 girls basketball victory Monday night in its 2021-22 season opener.

Kennedy Hancock led Jefferson Forest with 17 points as the Cavaliers tried to rally from a 34-20 halftime deficit.

SALEM (1-0)

Green 17, Scales 14, Smith 11, Bayne 9, Bowen 7, Tolen 4.

JEFFERSON FOREST (0-1)

Hancock 17, Tate 16, Bella Hill 9, Dawkins 7, Ferrell 2, Brynn Hill 2.

Salem;17;17;13;12;--;62

Jefferson Forest;11;9;16;17;--;53

3-point goals: Salem 6 (Bayne 3, Smith 1, Green, Scales), Jefferson Forest 4 (Tate 2, Bella Hill, Dawkins).

JV: Salem won 56-32.

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

North Cross 49, Craig County 28

NORTH CROSS (1-0)

Garrison 9, Teter 14, Hash 2, Daniels 5, Schaefer 12, Hash 8.

CRAIG COUNTY (0-1)

Caldwell 6, Gregory 3, Clifton 3, Brookman 3, Wolfe 2, Mays 11.

North Cross;15;12;11;11;--;49

Craig County;6;4;11;7;--;28

3-point goals: North Cross 4 (Teter 2, Garrison, Schaefer), Craig County 1 (Caldwell).

Radford 54, Giles 25

RADFORD (1-0)

L.Cline 22, G. Conner 9, Pitillios 7, Newcome 6, Dean 2, Carrow 2, Whitt 2, H.Cline 2, Wellons 2.

GILES (0-1)

Lucas 7, Reed 6, Simmons 4, Young 4, Blankenship 2, Price 2.

Radford;12;12;20;10;--;54

Giles;6;4;5;10;--;25

3-point goals: Radford 3 (Conner 3), Giles 1 (Simmons).

JV: Giles won 37-30.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Rural Retreat 55, Eastern Montgomery 18

RURAL RETREAT (1-0)

Hight 9, Roberts 6, Smith 6, Musser 6, Smelser 4, Terry 4, Miller 3, Worley 3, Alford 2, Crockett 3.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-1)

L.Elkins 6, A. Elkins 5, Sampson 3, Jennings 2, Burleson 2

Rural Retreat;14;16;18;7;--;55

Eastern Montgomery;9;3;6;0;--;18

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 8 (Hight 3, Roberts 2, Smith, Miller, Worley).

JV: Eastern Montgomery won 40-23.

 

