Salem High's new athletic director steps away from officiating

Barrett helped design a variety of local projects, including the roundabout on Merriman Road adjacent to South County Library.

After the merger, Barrett found himself working on international projects and thought he might wind up moving out of the Roanoke Valley to Northern Virginia.

“I liked engineering but we merged. I went from doing a lot here in Roanoke to doing a lot of things [remotely] in Dubai,” he said. “Which was pretty cool but you lost a lot of that local feel, like, ‘Hey, that’s the bridge I designed.’

“I’m from Tazewell, Roanoke is big enough for me. I don’t want to go to Arlington. So I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll be a math teacher and football coach.’ “

Barrett said he enjoyed being a school counselor but found that the paperwork was becoming excessive to he applied for the AD job.

“I was ready to make the transition, but knew at a place like Salem there was going to be a lot of interest,” he said. “And rightfully so, the facilities and the community support, you’re not going to find a public high school any better.”

He said he hopes to continue working as a football replay official for the Southern Conference on fall Saturdays for one more year.