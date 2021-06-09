Salem hires former Brookville boys basketball coach Jester as girls coach

Williams said he does not expect the Minutemen to participate in any team camps this summer.

“We’re still functioning under that last [COVID mitigation] phase,” the new coach said. “There’s supposed to be some communication that goes forth between the board of supervisors and the school board later this week.

“We have some multi-sport athletes still playing other sports. For me right now, it’s all about player development the rest of the summer, those who can commit. If we’re able to do that, I think that will successfully transition into the fall.”

Williams said he will work full time in a newly created position in Bedford County as an intervention design specialist.

Williams, who spent one season as a Liberty assistant under former head coach Hank Luton, is working on assembling a coaching staff. He said Andrew Milton, who works at Liberty as a CTE coach, will be one of his assistants.

“We have two interviews this week so hopefully we’ll have that wrapped up by the end of this month,” Williams said. “There’s not one thing left to question and there’s no stone unturned.”