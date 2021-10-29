Salem humbles Hidden Valley in River Ridge District win

Spectators were still making their way to their seats at Salem Stadium on Friday when Chauncey Logan Jr. prompted the first gasp from the stands.
The Spartans’ do-everything football player (he’s listed as a defensive back, wide receiver, quarterback and also punts) broke up Hidden Valley’s first-down pass play with a hit on the Titans’ Ashton Carroll that echoed throughout the facility.
“We were all locked in and ready to go, and there was a little jawing on their side,” Logan said. “We had to calm them down a little bit.”
Logan kept Hidden Valley on notice the rest of the night, playing a key role in Salem’s 42-14 River Ridge District win, its seventh straight, and the sixth straight game where the Spartans (7-1, 4-0) did not allow more than one offensive touchdown.
In addition to his welcome-to-Salem strike, Logan also returned one of the Spartans’ four first-half interceptions for a touchdown. On offense, he caught four passes for 83 yards, including a 55-yard TD reception.
Logan is also Salem’s punter. He averaged 43 yards on his two kicks and put the Titans inside the 10-yard line both times.
“Chauncey is a heck of a football player and even a better young man,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “He has a desire to be the best in everything he does. He’s committed to his teammates, this football team and the game itself — and it shows.”
The Titans (7-3, 3-3), who have not had a bye, completed their regular season and will take a week off before beginning the Region 3D playoffs, where they will likely host in the first round.
Hidden Valley, which trailed 42-7 at the half, was held to 79 yards of total offense and surrendered four interceptions. The Titans had better success moving the football after halftime and scored on a 38-yard pass from Sam Dragovich to Braxton Dunnings.
“You can’t come in against a good football team and shoot yourselves in the foot with turnovers early,” Titans coach Scott Weaver said. “We just kind of got in too behind there at the beginning, and defensively, we got put in some bad spots.”
Weaver hopes the improvements after halftime, coupled with a week off, will have the Titans in the right mind going into the postseason.
“We finally get a chance to rest and to really work on some things, and get ourselves ready for the playoffs,” Weaver said. “There were some good things tonight and there were some good things last week (when Hidden Valley beat Blacksburg 35-0). Our kids have been going at it hard since July 28. … When we get to the playoffs, we’re going to be a tough out.”