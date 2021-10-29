Salem humbles Hidden Valley in River Ridge District win

The Titans (7-3, 3-3), who have not had a bye, completed their regular season and will take a week off before beginning the Region 3D playoffs, where they will likely host in the first round.

Hidden Valley, which trailed 42-7 at the half, was held to 79 yards of total offense and surrendered four interceptions. The Titans had better success moving the football after halftime and scored on a 38-yard pass from Sam Dragovich to Braxton Dunnings.

“You can’t come in against a good football team and shoot yourselves in the foot with turnovers early,” Titans coach Scott Weaver said. “We just kind of got in too behind there at the beginning, and defensively, we got put in some bad spots.”

Weaver hopes the improvements after halftime, coupled with a week off, will have the Titans in the right mind going into the postseason.

“We finally get a chance to rest and to really work on some things, and get ourselves ready for the playoffs,” Weaver said. “There were some good things tonight and there were some good things last week (when Hidden Valley beat Blacksburg 35-0). Our kids have been going at it hard since July 28. … When we get to the playoffs, we’re going to be a tough out.”