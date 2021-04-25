Salem, Lake Taylor to stage real-life sequel in Class 4 football final

Riverheads stopped the Maroon Tide 31-24 in 2019 in Salem. Galax edged the Gladiators 7-6 in the 2015 final.

Riverheads, located just southwest of Staunton, has an 86-6 record under coach Robert Casto in the last seven seasons. The Gladiators have won 35 consecutive games. Phoebus holds the VHSL record with 45 in a row from 2008-12.

Riverheads is the only Class 1 team in the Shenandoah District. The 2015 loss to Galax is the program’s only loss to a Class 1 opponent since 2009, when the Gladiators fell to Altavista in the playoffs.

Lord Botetourt is in the Class 3 final for the second year in a row and the third time in the last six seasons.

Galax is playing in a state final for the fourth time since 2011.

Appomattox County is looking for its fifth Class 2 title in the last six seasons.

The Class 6 final between South County and Oscar Smith is a rematch of the 2019 game South County won 14-13. Oscar Smith is in the state final for the fifth time in six years.

Highland Springs has won four of the past five Class 5 championships. Stone Bridge is making its third consecutive appearance in the championship game and its 10th since the school opened in 2000.