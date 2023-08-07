Chris Cole, the heavily recruited Salem High School linebacker, announced Monday afternoon he has narrowed down his list of offers to six schools.

Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech are still on the table from an initial list of over two dozen FBS offers.

Additionally, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Cole said he will announce his commitment Sunday, Sept. 10, just over two weeks into the Virginia High School League regular season.

Cole is the No. 1 ranked player in the state, according to both ESPN and 247Sports.