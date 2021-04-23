Salem nose guard, teammates prepare for rematch with Tuscarora in state semifinal

“We prepared a defense for the game then ran it two plays,” he said, recalling the opposition lining up unexpectedly in a revamped offensive set that turned out to be effective.

In-game adjustments like that require defensive players to be both quick-witted and quick-footed. Martindale is good at adjustments or he would have had a hard time working through going from wrestling into football instead of the other way around, as it would have been any other year.

The big boy was in no mood to catch his breath between seasons.

“It’s a short season for football this year and I didn’t want to miss any of it.”

The team is obviously the better for it. Martindale is a platoon player but is capable of more.

“Offensive guard, center, tight end — he can play them all,” Holter said. “I’ll tell you, he’d be good wherever we play him.”

Smart in the classroom, just as intelligent on a football field, Martindale has prepared himself well for Tuscarora. The scouting report indicates the visitors like to pull their guards out of the line in order to create mismatches at the point of attack.