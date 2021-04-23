Salem nose guard, teammates prepare for rematch with Tuscarora in state semifinal

As with many teens, Cameron Martindale has a knack for making things more difficult for himself.
After all, had the Salem High junior been seeking easy street, he would have never trotted out to the Spartans football practice field to begin with.
Much sacrifice and effort is required there. The unwilling never even make it to the locker room, one reason Salem is playing guest Tuscarora in the Class 4 state semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Martindale will contribute to efforts to avenge a 2019 defeat to the same team in the same round. His job is manning a position at nose guard.
Were Martindale not committed to the utmost to his duties at that highly demanding position, he would have never learned to play football as low to the ground as a copperhead in tall weeds.
Low man wins is the mantra of the nose guard. All the better to pile up opposing blockers in a Gordian knot of clutter to obstruct the middle of the line of scrimmage and then drive the pile backward to tangle up the ballhandlers.
Had Martindale been planning on easing through high school, he would have never chosen to wrestle, which he’s done well enough to hammer his way to a state runner-up finish at heavyweight this past winter.
From the wrestling mat Saturday to football practice Monday was the turnaround between Martindale’s winter and spring seasons in this year of the pandemic.
A lazy man tends to avoid the tough decisions. Martindale embraces the stress of making up his mind. Right now, the choice is between mechanical and electrical engineering as his life’s calling.
“I’m thinking mainly electrical engineering now,” he said this week. “It surprised me because I had not been thinking much about electrical until the introduction to engineering course I took last semester.”
Wait a minute. Intro to engineering? Isn’t that a college course?
Sure is, one of two full-credit college courses Martindale has been taking at Virginia Western Community College. Despite high school graduation being more than a year away, he’s working on getting the intro college courses hours now, Calculus I being another.
Two college courses, the rest advanced high school studies, and on top of all that football. Who can handle that kind of load?
“I don’t think he’s ever made anything less than an A in his life,” Salem coach Don Holter said.
Martindale confirmed that, citing a GPA far north of 4.0 to reflect his advanced studies.
As for the football, Martindale and associates have sour memories of the last meeting with Tuscarora, which was also at Salem Stadium. That was especially true of the Spartans' defensive unit.
“We prepared a defense for the game then ran it two plays,” he said, recalling the opposition lining up unexpectedly in a revamped offensive set that turned out to be effective.
In-game adjustments like that require defensive players to be both quick-witted and quick-footed. Martindale is good at adjustments or he would have had a hard time working through going from wrestling into football instead of the other way around, as it would have been any other year.
The big boy was in no mood to catch his breath between seasons.
“It’s a short season for football this year and I didn’t want to miss any of it.”
The team is obviously the better for it. Martindale is a platoon player but is capable of more.
“Offensive guard, center, tight end — he can play them all,” Holter said. “I’ll tell you, he’d be good wherever we play him.”
Smart in the classroom, just as intelligent on a football field, Martindale has prepared himself well for Tuscarora. The scouting report indicates the visitors like to pull their guards out of the line in order to create mismatches at the point of attack.
“They like to pull a lot and we want to disrupt that,” he said. “A lot of their plays, it is hard to tell what they are going to do by the way they line up. Defensively, we’re going to do what they do on offense and slant random ways so they can never get a feel for us.”
Everybody’s focus is directly on Saturday's ballgame, no thoughts on what may come up later. That being understood, Martindale has taken a peek into his own future when he’s had the chance. Engineering is the choice and college is the path to the destination.
There are other plans as well. In a perfect world, he would settle on a strong engineering program at a school at which he could also play football.
If it were not to happen that way, what would he do were he forced to make the difficult choice of a college offer of engineering and no football or with the gridiron but no engineering?
You might expect that he had a decisive answer to that question.
“Football – you only have a little while to play. You can always come back for engineering later."
Easy.