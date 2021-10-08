Salem resets, refocuses after giving up early points to Pulaski County

Massey and Wilson were two of a lineup of heroes for the Spartans. Wilson had the game of his career, passing for 178 yards in the first half before finishing with 181 for the game. Both his scoring tosses were to Massey, who has three TDs in the last two games. Massey finished with four grabs for 101 yards.

Logan, who was celebrating his 18th birthday and was serenaded thusly by his teammates during the postgame meeting, added two catches for 78 yards and also completed a first down throw of 15 yards from punt formation.

Massey was impressed with his junior quarterback.

“He played with confidence and played really well, his best game of the season.”

Then there was fullback Cam Leftwich, a bruising runner who scored four touchdowns including a 54-yarder when he displayed more speed than most opponents probably give him credit for. He indicated he hadn’t been expecting such a suddenly spectacular result.

“It was surprised at how open the hole was,” he said. “Once I saw all that green grass, I didn’t look back.”