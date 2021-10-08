Salem resets, refocuses after giving up early points to Pulaski County

DUBLIN — For an instant, Salem’s visit to Pulaski County to play high school football Friday looked like it had the potential for an exciting affair.
The Spartans had just scored their opening touchdown, a DaRon Wilson beauty of a post pass to tight end Jake Massey, who made an even better catch for the 8-yard touchdown. The Cougars appeared a bit unsettled after the four play 53-yard advance in which Wilson completed his first three passes including a 42-yard dart to Chauncey Logan Jr. to set up the score.
Unsettled or not, Pulaski County recovered quickly. On the first play after the penalized out of bounds kickoff, Pulaski County burner John Lyman took the football to the left and in a blink was behind the secondary and running free 65 yards all the way to the end zone.
Despite a missed extra point kick, all the momentum appeared to have shifted. That was an illusion.
The Spartans went on to score the next 48 points in a 55-6 runaway.
Salem (4-1, 2-0 River Ridge District), the defending Class 4 champion, does not fluster easily.
“Coach preaches reset and refocus,” Massey said quoting Spartans boss Don Holter. “When something goes wrong, you don”t fret and you don’t worry. You reset, act like the score is 0-0, and you go again.”
Massey and Wilson were two of a lineup of heroes for the Spartans. Wilson had the game of his career, passing for 178 yards in the first half before finishing with 181 for the game. Both his scoring tosses were to Massey, who has three TDs in the last two games. Massey finished with four grabs for 101 yards.
Logan, who was celebrating his 18th birthday and was serenaded thusly by his teammates during the postgame meeting, added two catches for 78 yards and also completed a first down throw of 15 yards from punt formation.
Massey was impressed with his junior quarterback.
“He played with confidence and played really well, his best game of the season.”
Then there was fullback Cam Leftwich, a bruising runner who scored four touchdowns including a 54-yarder when he displayed more speed than most opponents probably give him credit for. He indicated he hadn’t been expecting such a suddenly spectacular result.
“It was surprised at how open the hole was,” he said. “Once I saw all that green grass, I didn’t look back.”
As for the Salem defense, tackle Cameron Martindale clogged up the middle of the field and disrupted just about every Cougars play in one way or another. End Nathaniel McClure was dominant and linebacker Noah Collins was highly physical to set the tone.
The Cougars (2-2, 1-2) never could get anything going after the Lyman TD. Four first downs and 117 yards were the sum of their offense. Sophomore quarterback Chris Gallimore threw the football well but didn’t get much help from his receivers, who mishandled pass after pass.
“Gallimore threw some nice balls and really grew up a lot tonight,” Cougars coach Mark Dixon said. “That was certainly one of the positives.”
Holter had a succinct summation of his ballclub’s approach.
“You don’t get too high, you don’t too low. You stay steady and do the work. We talk about reset and refocus constantly.”