Salem rolls over Louisa County from the outset for 55-7 victory

Meanwhile, the Salem defense dominated the line of scrimmage, forcing three turnovers and limiting the Lions (9-3) to just 180 yards total offense.

Interior linemen Stacy Williams and Cameron Martindale, end Nathaniel McCluer, and linebackers Noah Collins and Jaelyn Allen were among the headhunters, while Chase Greer and Logan had interceptions.

“We took over up front,” Martindale said. “We’re the first defensive line that have been able to challenge some of their better O-linemen.

“They have some ‘dogs’ that can play, but I don’t think they were ready for us to smash them in the mouth.”

Louisa County coach Will Patrick wasn’t arguing the point.

“Their defensive line is outstanding and their linebackers are outstanding,” Patrick said. “Their team speed … they flow around. They really took away a lot of things we were trying to get going there.”

Greer’s interception put Salem in business after the Spartans already led 14-0.

Wilson’s 6-yard pass to Leftwich on the first play of the second quarter produced a 21-0 lead.

Salem wasted no time on its next possession.