The secret is out.

Salem High School running back Peyton Lewis announced on Twitter on Saturday that he has verbally committed to play football for Southeastern Conference power Tennessee.

"Getting an opportunity to play there at a place that I'm very passionate about was kind of like a second-to-none decision for me," Lewis said Saturday in a phone interview from Tennessee.

Lewis, who is concluding his junior year of high school, had tweeted earlier this month that his final six schools were Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Florida.

But actually, he had already made up his mind at that point.

Lewis took an unofficial visit to Tennessee in March and returned for Tennessee's spring game last month. Lewis said he called Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack the day after the spring game to tell him he was picking the Volunteers.

Mack suggested to Lewis that he wait until the Volunteers' Memorial Day weekend recruiting event, which began Saturday, to make his decision public.

So Lewis told only his parents, siblings, a few friends and a few of the Salem football coaches about his decision.

"Kind of kept it secret until today," Lewis said.

He was glad to finally reveal his choice Saturday.

"It kind of just felt like I was procrastinating," he said. "It was eating at me. I just had to let it out."

Coach Josh Heupel's Volunteers went 11-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play last season. They beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

"It feels great, knowing that I'll be playing in one of the best conferences in the nation for football," Lewis said. "It seems something that once was very lofty for me, but … I believe with all the confidence in me that I'm capable of playing at that level."

Tennessee offered him a scholarship in February.

"Tennessee has always been in my mind, even before I was getting recruited by them," he said. "Ever since I got the offer, Tennessee was always at No. 1 for me."

Lewis said family vacations to the state of Tennessee had made him partial to the Volunteers.

"I already had a foundation of Tennessee's culture and what it's like to be in Knoxville, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg," he said.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Lewis is rated the No. 158 player in the nation in the graduating class of 2024 by ESPN. He is rated the No. 8 running back in the country in that class by ESPN, as well as the No. 2 player in the commonwealth in that class.

Virginia Tech and Virginia were among the 35 schools that had offered him a scholarship.

Lewis rushed for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. He made the Class 4 all-state first team at both running back and kick returner and made the second team as a punt returner.

Lewis said Tennessee plans to use him at running back.

Was it hard to turn down an offer from Alabama's storied program?

"It was definitely hard to turn down Alabama," Lewis said. "But as of right now, Tennessee has a lot of momentum offensive-wise. To me, it's [about] the relationships that you build and the type of learning environment that I will be in.

"I personally have never taken a trip to Alabama."

And how hard was it to turn down an offer from two-time defending College Football Playoff champ Georgia?

"I've never taken a visit to Georgia," he said. "I kind of was star-struck by Tennessee the first time that I got to meet the coaches and experience what it was like amongst the players."

In addition to Tennessee, Lewis took unofficial visits to South Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, UVa and James Madison. The visits to those other schools occurred before he made his choice last month.

What made him cross Virginia Tech and UVa off his list?

"I didn't really have any aspirations of going to a school really close to home," he said. "I kind of wanted to be … conveniently close but still somewhat far away."

Lewis also shines on the track.

He successfully defended his title in the 55 meters at the Class 4 state indoor championships this year. He took second in three events at the Nike Indoor Nationals, where he was part of a first-place relay team.

As a sophomore, he won the 100 meters at the Class 4 state outdoor championships.

He does not play to run track in college.