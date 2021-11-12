Salem’s title defense is off to a promising start

Cam Leftwich ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns to lead a balanced offensive attack, and Josiah Moyer clinched the shutout with a late interception as the top-seeded Spartans defeated visiting Amherst County 35-0 on Friday in the first round of the Region 4D playoffs.
“That’s a good team over there with some talented athletes and some good speed,” Salem coach Don Holter said of the eighth-seeded Lancers. “That Wing-T can be challenging, particularly if you haven’t seen it all year long. Our mantra is focus and discipline and execution, and do all those things with great physicality. We got that accomplished.”
The Spartans (10-1), who won their 10th straight game, will host Louisa County (9-2) next week as they pursue their 11th straight championship. They’ll enter that one with momentum after holding Amherst County (4-6) to seven first downs.
“Physicality,” said Salem linebacker Noah Collins, who had a bone-rattling hit on a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. “Try to beat ‘em down, break ‘em down, make ‘em tired. Wear ‘em out.
“I think the team played amazing. We’ve still got a long way to go, still much work to do, but I feel like we can get there.”
The Spartans used methodical drives to score on all three of their first half possessions. The last touchdown of that sequence was a crusher, as quarterback DaRon Wilson hit a wide-open Chauncey Logan Jr. down the left sideline for a 28-yard score with 11 seconds remaining before intermission.
“I guess the corner just blew it,” Wilson said. “I just trust Deuce. I threw it up to him, and he made a play.
“The offensive line was amazing today. Everybody was getting their blocks. When we’re so disciplined, we just keep pounding and pounding. That’s what happened.”
Salem hogged possession all night, as the Lancers ran just 39 plays.
“I thought we played hard, but on critical downs we didn’t make plays,” Amherst County coach Bob Christmas said. “The quarterback would scramble and pick up a first down on fourth down, or third and long or whatever. You’ve got to make plays. You can’t stop ‘em for three downs and then let ‘em make a play like that.
“And then offensively, we just never really could get it going. Not consistently, anyway.”
Salem, meanwhile, looked sharp on offense. Leftwich did his work between the tackles while Wilson ran on the perimeter. Wilson also completed 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards.
It was the continuation of an evolution that started after a loss in the season opener.
“We knew after Game 1 we were going to have to start doing some of that and utilize some of the things that we have and trust that,” Holter said. “Coach [Lewis] Pitts and the offensive staff have done an outstanding job really working that all year long – our quick game, our outs and slants. DaRon’s getting really comfortable throwing those. The offensive line’s really grown to give him time to throw those balls.”