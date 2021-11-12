Salem’s title defense is off to a promising start

“I guess the corner just blew it,” Wilson said. “I just trust Deuce. I threw it up to him, and he made a play.

“The offensive line was amazing today. Everybody was getting their blocks. When we’re so disciplined, we just keep pounding and pounding. That’s what happened.”

Salem hogged possession all night, as the Lancers ran just 39 plays.

“I thought we played hard, but on critical downs we didn’t make plays,” Amherst County coach Bob Christmas said. “The quarterback would scramble and pick up a first down on fourth down, or third and long or whatever. You’ve got to make plays. You can’t stop ‘em for three downs and then let ‘em make a play like that.

“And then offensively, we just never really could get it going. Not consistently, anyway.”

Salem, meanwhile, looked sharp on offense. Leftwich did his work between the tackles while Wilson ran on the perimeter. Wilson also completed 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards.

It was the continuation of an evolution that started after a loss in the season opener.

“We knew after Game 1 we were going to have to start doing some of that and utilize some of the things that we have and trust that,” Holter said. “Coach [Lewis] Pitts and the offensive staff have done an outstanding job really working that all year long – our quick game, our outs and slants. DaRon’s getting really comfortable throwing those. The offensive line’s really grown to give him time to throw those balls.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.