Salem shows little rust, blasts Blacksburg 50-0 in opener

The 2020-21 VHSL football season is sure to be different from any in the past for a multitude of reasons: it began in late winter, limited numbers of fans are allowed in attendance and a handful of teams kicked off on a Monday or Tuesday.
One thing that remained constant, however, is the extremely high level of play from the Salem Spartans.
Salem opened their season Tuesday night with a dominant 50-0 River Ridge District rout of visiting Blacksburg, outgaining the Bruins 351-19.
The Spartans' defense allowed only 2 yards in the second half.
Senior Zavione Wood led the way with 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and he also added a 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Chauncey Logan Jr. finished 5 of 10 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown, and he tacked on four rushes for 30 yards and a score.
Don Holter, Tuesday marked the end of a long period since the Spartans lost to Tuscarora in the Class 4 state semifinals in December, 2019.
“It’s been something like 473 days since the last time these guys played a game and they’ve really had to deal with a lot with adversity," Holter said.
“I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of good groups in my career but I have to say that I am proudest of this one for everything they’ve had to deal with, they have done an outstanding job.”
While Holter said his team is firing on all cylinders yet, he certainly had a lot to be pleased about after Salem's debut.
The Spartans forced a fumble on Blacksburg’s third play from scrimmage, which Wood scooped up and raced 48 yards for the game's first score.
After Salem forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Bruin possession, Wood took a handoff and raced untouched for a 76-yard score that stretched the lead to 14-0.
The Spartans added rushing TDs from Logan and junior Cam Leftwich in the second quarter before capping off the half with a nifty 29-yard connection from Logan to senior Shawn Collins.
Blacksburg struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, only managing 17 yards and things got even more difficult when junior starting quarterback Parker Epperley was forced from the game with an injury.
The Spartan defense took advantage and allowed only one first down the entire second half.
Wood notched his third touchdown of the game on a 24-yard scamper on Salem’s first drive of the third quarter before fellow senior Shaq Ramey capped off the scoring with a 3-yard plunge with just five minutes left in the game.
Salem's defense was keyed by junior Cam Martindale, who just two days ago finished as the Class 4 state wrestling runner-up at 285 pounds
Martindale consistently penetrated the Blacksburg backfield and intercepted a handoff, just one of the miscues that his defense was able to force.
“The performance you saw tonight was the culmination of a lot of us guys who have played together for several years,” Martindale said.
Salem also spent plenty of time in the film room preparing for Blacksburg.
“Our coaches had us prepared and ready to go, we really had good evaluation of what they were trying to do," Wood said. "We just have to keep getting better and better as the season goes on.”
Blacksburg;0;0;0;0;--;0
Salem;14;22;7;7;--;50
Sal – Wood 48 fumble return (Cross kick)
Sal – Wood 76 run (Cross kick)
Sal – Logan 33 run (Cross kick)
Sal – Leftwich 1 run (Leftwich pass from Logan)
Sal – Collins 29 pass from Logan (Cross kick)
Sal – Wood 24 run (Cross kick)
Sal – Ramey 3 run (Cross kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;Bbg;;Sal
First downs;;3;;9
Rushes-yards;;33-14;;31-246
Passing yards;;5;;105
Comp-Att-Int;;1-5-0;;7-12-0
Fumbles lost;;4-2;;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Blacksburg, Sherman-Collins 7-32, Epperly 5-10, Ferguson 8-(-8), Ritenour 6-(-8), Oliver 4-(-12), Hale 2-(-2), Ackerman 1-2. Salem, Wood 6-116, Leftwich 6-36, Logan 4-30, Williams 4-13, Collins 3-12, Lingenfelter 4-29, Ramey 3-13, Daniel 1-(-3).
PASSING – Blacksburg, Epperley 1-3-0-5, Oliver 0-2-0-0. Salem, Logan 5-10-1-94, Wilson 2-2-0-11.
RECEIVING – Blacksburg, Sherman-Collins 1-5. Salem, Collins 2-44, Greer 2-19, Wood 1-32, Leftwich 1-9, Wright 1-1.