Salem shows little rust, blasts Blacksburg 50-0 in opener

The 2020-21 VHSL football season is sure to be different from any in the past for a multitude of reasons: it began in late winter, limited numbers of fans are allowed in attendance and a handful of teams kicked off on a Monday or Tuesday.

One thing that remained constant, however, is the extremely high level of play from the Salem Spartans.

Salem opened their season Tuesday night with a dominant 50-0 River Ridge District rout of visiting Blacksburg, outgaining the Bruins 351-19.

The Spartans' defense allowed only 2 yards in the second half.

Senior Zavione Wood led the way with 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and he also added a 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Chauncey Logan Jr. finished 5 of 10 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown, and he tacked on four rushes for 30 yards and a score.

Don Holter, Tuesday marked the end of a long period since the Spartans lost to Tuscarora in the Class 4 state semifinals in December, 2019.

“It’s been something like 473 days since the last time these guys played a game and they’ve really had to deal with a lot with adversity," Holter said.