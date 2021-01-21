Salem Spartans on verge of launching basketball seasons, but with masks required

Salem’s swim and dive teams already have competed in one meet, while the indoor track and field squads are scheduled to run in an outdoor “Polar Bear” meet Saturday at Patrick Henry.

Salem hopes to compete in a wrestling match next week against Pulaski County.

“We agreed that swimming and indoor track have to be evaluated a little differently because the mitigation strategies prevent students from coming into contact,” Hicks said.

Roanoke Catholic girls season ends

Roanoke Catholic’s girls basketball team defeated North Cross 43-42 a week ago, but that will be the only game the Celtics play in 2020-21.

Citing a lack of available players to continue the season, Roanoke Catholic has pulled the plug on the remainder of the schedule.

The boys team is continuing its season, including Thursday night’s game at North Cross.

Roanoke Catholic athletic director Matt Peck said the girls team started this week with just five players on the roster after two team members opted out following the North Cross game because of concerns for their health and safety.