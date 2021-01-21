Salem Spartans on verge of launching basketball seasons, but with masks required

Salem High School is preparing to begin its 2020-21 boys and girls basketball seasons.
Maybe.
The Spartans are lining up opponents to play as early as next week, if the school system determines games can be played safely with restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Salem City Schools Assistant Superintendent Curtis Hicks said Salem and any regular-season opponent must wear face masks at all times during games.
While the city has not fully given Salem’s basketball teams its blessing to compete, Spartans athletic director Chris King has been lining up possible opponents, including Roanoke's Patrick Henry and Pulaski County.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Salem is among 16 Timesland public schools that has yet to open its basketball schedule.
“We haven’t necessarily given that the green light, but we’re doing more in practice,” Hicks said.
“We’ll monitor the impact that had on our team. We’ll take a look around the region and say, ‘How has playing impacted their team.’
“We should be able to make a decision by Friday, and obviously we’ll check things out again Monday morning to make sure the wheels haven’t fallen off the wagon.”
Salem’s swim and dive teams already have competed in one meet, while the indoor track and field squads are scheduled to run in an outdoor “Polar Bear” meet Saturday at Patrick Henry.
Salem hopes to compete in a wrestling match next week against Pulaski County.
“We agreed that swimming and indoor track have to be evaluated a little differently because the mitigation strategies prevent students from coming into contact,” Hicks said.
Roanoke Catholic girls season ends
Roanoke Catholic’s girls basketball team defeated North Cross 43-42 a week ago, but that will be the only game the Celtics play in 2020-21.
Citing a lack of available players to continue the season, Roanoke Catholic has pulled the plug on the remainder of the schedule.
The boys team is continuing its season, including Thursday night’s game at North Cross.
Roanoke Catholic athletic director Matt Peck said the girls team started this week with just five players on the roster after two team members opted out following the North Cross game because of concerns for their health and safety.
“It’s understandable,” Peck said. “Lots of concern by parents and kids on both ends of the spectrum when it comes to COVID with what we know and what we don’t know.”
When Roanoke Catholic gave the green light for basketball after originally canceling its winter sports season, Peck said 10 players were on the roster.
However, three opted out before the first practice, also citing health concerns.
The Celtics began their delayed season Jan. 15 at North Cross with seven players.
“We were going to give that a shot and see how long it lasted,” Peck said. “Over the weekend, two more decided [to opt out].
“Basically we had five in and five out. We just weren’t able to make a season with five.”
Rockbridge County back in play
Rockbridge County canceled its winter sports season in December, but the school system has reversed course.
The Wildcats will play a boys basketball game at home Friday night against Valley District foe Waynesboro, followed by a game Saturday afternoon at Wilson Memorial.
The Rockbridge boys have a tentative six-game schedule, and the girls are scheduled to play two or three games prior to the district tournament Feb. 2-5.
Rockbridge’s wrestling team, which won the Region 3C title in 2020, is not slated to have any regular-season matches prior to the Region 3C North Sectional.
Montgomery County teams start next week
Montgomery County’s four high schools — Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery — will each play three boys and girls basketball games next week beginning Monday.
Each team will play the other three once.
Blacksburg and Christiansburg will host wrestling tri-matches also involving Auburn on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.
The same three schools will compete in a Polar Bear track meet Jan. 30 at Christiansburg.
Alleghany cancels winter sports
Athletes at Alleghany High School will have to wait until 2021-22 for the winter sports season as the county’s school board voted Tuesday night not to return to competition this year.
Patrick County to begin play
Patrick County coaches are awaiting final word Friday to determine whether they can begin their seasons Jan. 28.
Athletic director Terry Harris said Thursday that Virginia Department of Health school metrics measuring COVID-19 in the county have been promising. Harris hopes to assemble five-game boys and girls basketball schedules along with some wrestling matches.
Prospective opponents include George Washington, Giles, Floyd County, Radford and Narrows.
“Just trying to find anybody that can play that we can fit in and get a few games before the [Region 2C] tournament.”
Patrick County’s boys might wind up with back-to-back games against GW and Radford.
“You talk about a gauntlet,” Harris said. “They want to play, and I’m going to try and let them play.”