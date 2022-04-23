Salem sports figure Harveycutter enters VHSL Hall of Fame

When Carey Harveycutter's paternal ancestors emigrated from Germany to Maryland, they Anglicized the family surname.

Generations passed and descendants set up shop in Virginia, but the number of male Harveycutters diminished.

Fewer to the point that Robert Carey Harveycutter Jr. of Salem is the only male Harveycutter left.

Anywhere.

Extensive genealogical research has been performed, but the man whose name has become synonymous with sports in Salem cannot find a single other living Harveycutter.

"I am the last Harveycutter male," he said.

A unicorn indeed.

When the longtime director of civic facilities in Salem in inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame on Sunday during a ceremony in Charlottesville he also will become the only such inductee in the hall's 32-year history.

Largely under Harveycutter's direction, the city of Salem has held countless VHSL state, region and district championship events at its athletic venues, forging a relationship with the Virginia High School League and its member schools that is being recognized Sunday with the high school league's ultimate honor.

VHSL assistant director Tom Dolan said Harveycutter is unique.

"Every time that you deal with Carey [and Salem] on an event, it's like the first time we've done it and it's got to be perfect ... every single time," Dolan said.

"That's what sets those people apart from the other groups we deal with."

Carey Harveycutter, now a robust 70 years old, grew up on Broad Street in downtown Salem. His father was an appliance salesman and his mother worked in the home.

"Neither one of them drove, so I didn't drive until I was 18," he said. "My father rode the bus to work."

Harveycutter walked to Andrew Lewis High, where he was the manager for the Wolverines' track and field team for four years and the junior varsity basketball team manager for one season before graduating in 1970.

Salem Civic Center opened in 1967, and that fall at age 15 Harveycutter found himself keeping statistics for the brand new Salem Rebels minor-league hockey team.

Before he completed his sophomore year at Lewis, Harveycutter had a job as the facility's assistant promotions director.

There was no head promotions director.

So Harveycutter basically served as a "runner" for building manager Jack Dame, taking care of errands throughout the building.

Upon graduation from high school, Harveycutter had an opportunity to attend Lynchburg College or East Carolina University.

Instead, he gained an associate's degree at Virginia Western Community College and never went further.

He used his training in marketing and business law to jump-start a lifetime of education where the lessons sometimes came from concert and circus promoters, and internationally famous athletes and entertainers.

Country music legend George Jones, as was sometimes his habit, was a no-show for a concert at Salem Civic Center.

When the "Possum" returned on another occasion for a later show, the posse was ready.

"George came back and they 'attached' the gate, so nobody could be paid," Harveycutter said. "All the money was held in the box office for the court system to determine who got it.

"The city sheriff at that time, Everett Obenchain, served the papers. He followed George to his bus and said, 'I want your ring and your watch.'

"George went in the back and said, 'Can I wash my hands first?' He comes back out and takes the watch off and [the sheriff] says, 'No, I want the watch you had on when you went back there to wash your hands.' "

Jones later returned to Salem for another show and was greeted by a man who had bought the ring and watch at an auction for the confiscated items. The man gave the ring and watch back to Jones for a song.

"You can't make this stuff up," Harveycutter said.

An encounter with another music legend many years ago provided Harveycutter with his most embarrassing career moment.

Ray Charles was scheduled to perform at Salem Civic Center, but the promoter skipped town and the soul music superstar was owed some money.

Harveycutter's boss, Dame, sent him on a mission to convince Charles to take the stage.

"So I go in the dressing room," Harveycutter recalled. "His manager is in there. The Raelettes [backup singers] were in there. I said, 'Mr. Charles, I need a favor. I really need you to play tonight.

" 'I know you don't have your monty, but my favorite aunt is out there, and Mr. Charles, she thinks there is no entertainer in the world better than Ray Charles. And I can't disappoint her. She's on Row 5. She had polio as a child. And when you go on stage you'll be able to see here because of the brace she has on her leg.' "

Then the reality of Ray Charles' blindness hit a young Harveycutter right between the eyes.

"I'm as red as a tomato," Harveycutter recalled. "He's laughing. There's tears coming down. His manager's laughing. The Raelettes are laughing. He says, 'Son, I can tell you're not lying.'

He played the show and then came back a number of years later and played with the Roanoke Symphony.

I went up to him and said, 'Mr. Charles, you might not remember.' He said, 'Oh, I remember. You were a lot younger then.' "

Harveycutter was named Salem's Civic Center Administrator in 1983. The title changed to Director of Civic Facilities, putting him in charge of the civic center, Salem Stadium and Salem Memorial Ballpark as well as NCAA tournament events and the Salem Fair.

He retired in 2015 and is now the city's director of tourism.

Who could be a better ambassador?

Current Salem city councilman John Saunders learned the ropes at Harveycutter's knee, eventually replacing his mentor.

Saunders said Harveycutter bred loyalty and efficiency with his staff.

"I was very fortunate," Saunders said. "My goal was if Carey wanted the elephant in the ceiling, he would come in and the elephant was in the ceiling, and he never did ask me how I got it there."

Saunders said he was motivated out of respect for his boss.

"At the end of the day, no matter what I did, my name was not the one on the line," Saunders said.

"There were times that we wanted to kill him, but we understood what he was trying to get us to do. But that's normal. That's a leader. Under Carey, we were family. That's what he expected, and that's what we were."

Harveycutter's extended family included individuals who came in contact with the personable director in the course of their visits to Salem.

During VHSL events at the civic center, Harveycutter maintains a presence on the floor, taking care of business.

"He made everything easy," Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said. "He was happy to see us and it was always, 'What do you need?' "

With Harveycutter, showing hospitality to high school athletes and coaches has not been an act.

When the VHSL staged its Group AA and Group A fall girls basketball championships in Salem, each competing team always got a dozen roses in its locker room.

"If there were 18 players on the roster, we got 18," he said. "One for each player.

"We honestly want the high school league here. It is a big deal to make it to a state championship. We want to make sure for those kids, it's a big deal for them. Because it's all about the kids."

The VHSL has noticed, flooding Salem with state championship events.

"The work that goes on in the middle of the night to make sure that when it's time to throw the first pitch, or kick off or toss the ball in the air that everything's been done to make it happen," Dolan said.

To Harveycutter, his selection to the hall of fame is all about Salem. Saunders said every member of Salem's city council plans to be in Charlottesville on Sunday for Harveycutter's induction.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for something you enjoy," he said. "This is for a whole body of work for something I truly enjoyed doing and still enjoy. It always reflected on Salem. I'm not worth a tinker's darn if I don't have great people around me."

He might be nationally respected with a slew of awards, including a recent one for meritorious service from the NCAA Division III Commissioners Association, but Harveycutter is still the kid who walked to school and kept hockey statistics as a high school sophomore.

Harveycutter's family wound up in Salem after his great-great grandfather moved from Maryland after serving in the Union Army in the Civil War.

"He had the livery stable and the telegraph office," Harveycutter said. "He was the first, at that time, Union sympathizer buried at East Hill Cemetery.

"He was appointed to the town board of trustees by the occupying Union Army. They thought he would favor them, but they didn't realize the townspeople were paying cash for using the livery stable and the military occupying force was giving scrip.

"So he sided with the townspeople on the 3-to-2 [votes]."

The old soldier would be proud today.

Maybe Carey Harveycutter really is one of a kind.

