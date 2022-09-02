Salem squeaks by Franklin County, 33-32

ROCKY MOUNT — Salem stopped a potential game-winning 2-point conversion attempt with 32 seconds to play to claim its first victory of the 2022 season, 33-32 over Franklin County Friday night at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (1-1), who suffered their first loss of the season, were seeking their first win in the series since 2011. Instead, they dropped their eighth straight decision in the set.

Jayveon Jones scored four touchdowns — two receiving and two rushing — to pace the Spartans (1-1).

The two teams combined for five touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Franklin County quarter Eli Foutz ran for three touchdowns, two in the first half on a pair of 1-yard runs and the final score from two yards that set up the game’s conclusion.

Jahylen Lee rushed for two scores in the fourth quarter on runs of 4 and 66 yards. The second TD squared the count at 26.

Franklin County led 13-7, but Salem erased that deficit courtesy of a 13-point third quarter.

Lee’s first TD of the final from made the count 20-19 Salem as the Eagles failed to convert their point-after-touchdown try.

The Spartans extended their lead on a 61-yard pass play with 10:23 to go, but they to make their extra-point attempt.

Salem broke the deadlock at 26 with 4:55 left when Jones found the end zone from 1-yard.

On the Eagles’ final TD march, Foutz completed two passes to Haven Mullins, two to Nasir Holland and one to Ian England.

Even though the two teams combined for 65 points, there was only one lead change.