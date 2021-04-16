Salem uses rushing attack to refocus, win in second half

“We try to keep things simple. The last time I checked three times four is a first down.”

Among those getting the message from Holter at halftime was Wood.

“Coach came to me at halftime and told me ‘Let’s get the job done,’ ” Wood said. “We saw that their defensive line was getting a little tired and we just kept running it.”

The Spartans attempted only four passes on the night, but threw none in the second half.

“When you’re ripping it for 4 to 7 yards a time then why put it in the air?” Holter said.

On the Eagles’ first third-quarter possession they were stopped the Salem 43 when defensive lineman Cameron Martindale recovered a fumble by GW receiver Donovan Howard on a 4th-and-6 play.

Salem cashed in five plays later when Wood scored on a 21-yard TD run to increase the advantage to 28-14 with 22 seconds left in the third.