Salem uses rushing attack to refocus, win in second half

With the season on the line Friday night, Salem decided to keep things simple.
Zavione Wood rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries while backfield mate Cam Leftwich added three rushing TDs as the Spartans used a big second half to take a 35-21 victory over George Washington in the Region 4D final at Salem Stadium.
Salem (8-0) advances to the Class 4 state semifinals where they will host Tuscarora next Saturday at 2 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s state semi won by the Huskies, 36-20.
A return to the state semifinals seemed uncertain for Salem at halftime as the Spartans were tied at 14 with GW (6-2) after two quarters.
In the locker room at the break Salem head coach Don Holter implored his team to get back to what they did best.
“We lacked a little focus and discipline,” Holter said. “We didn’t need to change things, but just sharpen those things up,” Holter said.
The Spartans came out sharp, opening the third quarter with a 12-play, 56-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock. The drive, which was all runs by Wood and Leftwich, was capped by a 3-yard TD by Leftwich to make the score 21-14 with 5:46 left in the quarter.
“We said all week this game was going to come down to the line of scrimmage,” Holter said. “We challenged our offensive line all week and particularly in the second half.
“We try to keep things simple. The last time I checked three times four is a first down.”
Among those getting the message from Holter at halftime was Wood.
“Coach came to me at halftime and told me ‘Let’s get the job done,’ ” Wood said. “We saw that their defensive line was getting a little tired and we just kept running it.”
The Spartans attempted only four passes on the night, but threw none in the second half.
“When you’re ripping it for 4 to 7 yards a time then why put it in the air?” Holter said.
On the Eagles’ first third-quarter possession they were stopped the Salem 43 when defensive lineman Cameron Martindale recovered a fumble by GW receiver Donovan Howard on a 4th-and-6 play.
Salem cashed in five plays later when Wood scored on a 21-yard TD run to increase the advantage to 28-14 with 22 seconds left in the third.
GW, however, did not go down without a fight as quarterback Jeb Byrnes hit Howard on a 67-yard pass on their next possession to put the ball at the Salem 2. Three plays later Sha’kobe Hairston scored on 1-yard run to make it 28-21 with 9:19 left to play Salem stayed with its ground control game after the Eagles’ score and it paid dividends as the Spartans took just under seven minutes off the clock with a 13-play, 82-yard drive. Wood put the finishing touches on the drive scoring on a 10-yard TD with 2:23 left to put the game out of reach for the Eagles.
“Ground and pound that’s the kind of offense they run,” GW coach Nick Anderson said. “We knew it would happen, but they did a good job. We were right in the ball game. At halftime we were right where we wanted to be.”
Salem took the lead on their opening offensive possession when Leftwich scored his first TD on a 2-yard run.
GW answered on its next drive, going 74 yards in 11 plays. Running back Willie Edmunds with a 6-yard TD run.
Salem’s defense set up the Spartans’ next score midway through the second quarter when Martindale picked off an attempted screen pass by Byrnes near midfield and returned it to the GW 24. Five plays later Leftwich scored from 1-yard out to make it 14-7..
While Salem moves on in the postseason, the Eagles saw their season, which started with a 70-6 loss at Lord Botetourt, come to a conclusion after facing many obstacles including not having access to their weight room.
“Every day was a new day where we faced a lot of obstacles, but they always came in with a positive attitude,” Anderson said. “This team was always playing for one another.”
George Washington;7;7;7;0;–;21
Salem;7;7;14;7;—;35
First quarter
Sal – Leftwich 2 run (Cross kick)
GW – Edmunds 6 run (Deandrea kick)
Second quarter
Sal – Leftwich 1 run (Cross kick)
GW – Hairston 1 run (Deandrea kick)
Third quarter
Sal – Leftwich 3 run (Cross kick)
Sal – Wood 21 run (Cross kick)
GW – Hairston 1 run (Deandrea kick)
Fourth quarter
Sal – Wood 10 run (Cross kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;GW;;Sal
First Downs;;15;;20
Rushes-yards;;31-104;;59-342
Passing yards;;248;;11
Comp-Att-Int;;12-27-2;;1-4-0
Penalties;;2-15;;4-35
Fumbles-lost;;1-1;;1-1
Punts;;2-29.0;;2-29.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – George Washington, Edmunds 18-89, Byrnes 5-6, Dixon 2-5, Hairston 5-5, King 1-(minus 1). Salem, Wood 31-276, Leftwich 23-84, Wilson 5-(minus 18).
PASSING – George Washington, Byrnes 12-27-2–248, Salem, Wilson 1-4-0–11
RECEIVING – George Washington, Watlington 4-104, Howard 3-76, King 2-47, Dixon 2-18, Spratt 1-3. Salem, Collins 1-11.