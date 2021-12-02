Salem's Cam Leftwich brings speed, strength and gravitas to bear on gridiron opponents

Appreciation goes two ways. Reflecting on Lutes and associates Caleb Wright, Sam Jones, George Copeland, Landon Miles and tight end Jake Massey, Leftwich said “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Leftwich away from his school books is football through and through, one of the comes-in-early-goes-home-late types, always up for the challenge. He played some basketball early in high school, but it’s all football now.

One challenge his coaches presented him with in the offseason after the Spartans beat Lake Taylor for the championship in the spring was to shed some pounds in order to add speed and explosiveness. Done, done, and done.

In one sense, Leftwich’s fondness for the weight room — never a bad thing in football — may have gotten a little in his way.

“I wanted to get as big and strong as I could before I realized that being big and strong doesn’t translate all the way to the field. You have to be fast too. When I got bigger and stronger, I also got slower.”

The resulting change of training emphasis produced results. Now Leftwich is the kind of power running back who scares you when he’s carrying a football straight at you and is even more frightening when you’re looking at his No. 28 jersey from behind with open field and a goal line beyond.