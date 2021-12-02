Salem's Cam Leftwich brings speed, strength and gravitas to bear on gridiron opponents

As defined by the Cambridge English Dictionary gravitas is “seriousness and importance of manner, causing feelings of respect and trust in others.”
The Romans, for whom we owe the noun, considered the quality an essential aspect of character because it enabled dignified people to lead.
To notice Cam Leftwich in conversation as he and his Salem High School football teammates mingle with family and friends on the playing field after a game ends as is their tradition, one sees at once that the Spartans fullback has that quality the Romans considered indispensable to leadership.
Leftwich without a doubt exudes gravitas no words need being spoken.
“Do all the little things right,” he said. “Give it all your effort. Never take a play off.”
Look the part. Gravitas.
Which is not to be confused with gravity, the crushing sort the 5-foot-11, 218-pound senior brings to bear when he crashes across the line of scrimmage like a sack of bowling balls dropped from a low-flying drone.
Such a direct approach provides inspiration and confidence to his colleagues. An appointment to office often follows.
“He’s been a team captain since he was a junior,” Spartans coach Don Holter said. “We haven’t had many junior captains here at Salem.”
It seems Salem has always had rugged running backs, which is one of the reasons the program is two victories shy of its 11th state championship. Once an understudy, Leftwich is that guy now, a leader on a squad that entertains Broad Run 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4 semifinal.
A three-year starter, Leftwich has been a Spartans presence longer than that.
“He’s a relentless worker,” Holter said. “In four years of football, I can’t remember him missing a workout.”
Those other than coaches see that kind of thing, too. Considering the player’s easy-going charm, impeccable manners and good nature, not to mention his dedication to his regular academic responsibilities, the picture of gravitas comes into sharper focus.
It is well known that how a man looks or sounds matters little in comparison to his deeds. Andrew Lutes sees Leftwich at work up close and not just when he’s battering a hole the fullback can run through.
“He won the Iron Spartan weight room award,” pointed out the 6-3, 241-pound junior tackle, himself one of the leaders of the unit known admiringly as the Mules.
Does being king of the weight room tend to impress an offensive lineman?
“Yes,” said Lutes, extending his elocution for emphasis.
Appreciation goes two ways. Reflecting on Lutes and associates Caleb Wright, Sam Jones, George Copeland, Landon Miles and tight end Jake Massey, Leftwich said “I couldn’t do it without them.”
Leftwich away from his school books is football through and through, one of the comes-in-early-goes-home-late types, always up for the challenge. He played some basketball early in high school, but it’s all football now.
One challenge his coaches presented him with in the offseason after the Spartans beat Lake Taylor for the championship in the spring was to shed some pounds in order to add speed and explosiveness. Done, done, and done.
In one sense, Leftwich’s fondness for the weight room — never a bad thing in football — may have gotten a little in his way.
“I wanted to get as big and strong as I could before I realized that being big and strong doesn’t translate all the way to the field. You have to be fast too. When I got bigger and stronger, I also got slower.”
The resulting change of training emphasis produced results. Now Leftwich is the kind of power running back who scares you when he’s carrying a football straight at you and is even more frightening when you’re looking at his No. 28 jersey from behind with open field and a goal line beyond.
Leftwich has a knack for scoring. Last week’s four TDs in a 48-14 crusher over George Washington in the regional final gave him 31 for the season to go with 1,367 yards rushing at 6.4 per carry.
There’s more. Almost half those yards, 671, were earned after contact. Along with the hard running, he has soft hands as indicated by 11 catches for 130 yards and two more scores, the latest last week against the Eagles.
Salem has the luxury of talent that allows for two-platoon deployment, so Leftwich plays no defense. Just guessing, but almost certainly he’d be a two-way player at linebacker or defensive end on most other teams. As it is, he’s a Salem special teams mainstay.
Those varied skills have attracted the attention of college scouts in two states. He’s visited Randolph Macon, Emory & Henry and Bridgewater and pronounced himself impressed with all three. Beyond college, he sees himself doing something with exercise science, perhaps as a coach.
Getting back to his fullbacking responsibilities gives one an idea of all he is asked to do. An I-formation fullback is equal parts running back and offensive lineman stationed in the backfield.
“You have to be a different breed to be a fullback, Coach Holter says it all the time,” Leftwich said. “You don’t do just one job, you do multiple jobs. I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
When it comes to the doing part, look no further than the manner in which he carries himself and the way he relates to other people.