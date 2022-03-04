Salem's Carey Harveycutter to be inducted into Virginia High School Hall of Fame

Carey Harveycutter for decades has been the VHSL’s gracious host.

Now it’s his turn to be a guest of honor.

Harveycutter has been selected for induction into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame as part of a nine-member class.

Harveycutter served as the city of Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities from 1980-2014, during which time he helped the VHSL contest district, region and state tournament events in multiple sports including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and tennis.

Harveycutter currently serves as Salem’s Director of Tourism.

The other inductees are:

Marc Brandon Ayers, a Galax graduate who is the first academic activities participant ever selected for induction. He was the first VHSL student to win four state titles in four different categories including the state theater festival.

Jerry Carter, who was the athletic director at Liberty-Bealeton and Briar Woods high schools until his retirement in 2021.

James Johnson, who coached Cumberland to three boys basketball state championships from 1978-81 and was the first African-American head coach in the James River District.

Kiamesha Otey, who won 13 individual state track and field championships at New Kent from 1996-99.

Luke Owens, a three-time VHSL wrestling champion at 275 pounds at Grundy, who became a two-year starting offensive guard at Virginia Tech and played in four postseason bowl games for the Hokies football team.

Mia Pollard, who also won 13 individual state track and field titles at New Kent and led her team to four state outdoor championships while personally outscoring the second-place team twice.

Donnie Qualls, who coached Rye Cove to two state volleyball titles in a 24-year career, while also taking the school’s girls basketball team to a state quarterfinal and winning a Cumberland District title in track and field.

Ashton Bishop Williams, who won nine individual state track and field championships at Gate City, while starring on state basketball and volleyball championship teams.