Salem's Chambers, Martindale advance to Class 4 wrestling finals

VIRGINIA BEACH -- Salem wrestlers Walker Chambers (113 pounds) and Cameron Martindale (285) advanced to the VHSL Class 4 finals with semifinal victories Saturday morning at Virginia Beach Sports Center
Chambers will take on Tuscarora's Bobby Philpott in an afternoon final, while Martindale will wrestle Broad Run's Alex Birchmeier.
CLASS 4
First round
106 pounds — Xavier Ramsey (Pulaski County) bye; Christian Eberhart (Liberty-Bealeton) d. Brendan Kraisser (King George), 14-8; Bryson Rios (Loudoun County) p. Waylon Rogers (Orange County), 2:43; Evan Chrisstofer (Smithfield) p. Jake Henry (Blacksburg), :17.
113 pounds — Walker Chambers (Salem) bye; Zach Rios (Loudoun County) d. Elijah Smoot (Eastern View), 5-3; Bobby Philpot (Tuscarora) d. Dylan Coward (Powhatan), 10-3; Gavin Warner (Pulaski County) bye.
120 pounds — Russell Gordon (Amherst County) bye; Owen Greslick (Louisa County) md. Timmy Faber (Loudoun County), 9-0; Cam Gordon (John Handley) p. Devin Burrows (Spotsylvania), 4:54; Nik Voros (Smithfield) p. Caden Thomas (Salem), :25.
126 pounds — Ethan Busby (Amherst County) p. Dominic DiGioia (Grafton), :30; Moses Wilson (Spotsylvania) tf. Kyle Brumagim (Kettle Run), 18-2; Patrick Smith (Heritage-Leesburg) d. Gabe Nesmith (King George), 18-2; Hunter Ray (Smithfield) md. Robert Baker (Blacksburg), 11-0.
132 pounds — Kadin Smoot (Eastern View) d. Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg), 4-2; Luke Roberts (Loudoun County) p. Will Gryzen (Grafton), :26; Mason Barrett (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Roberto Hines (Smithfield), 2:05; Sean Hall (Powhatan) p. Nick Golden (Pulaski County), 2:21.
138 pounds — Britton Proffitt (Powhatan) p. Seth Justice (Amherst County), 1:38; Colin Dupill (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Ben Ray (Smithfield), 1:22; Santiago Pena (Dominion) p. Ari Carrasquillo (Grafton), 4:38; Kyle Csikari (Spotsylvania) p. Parker Midkiff (Pulaski County), :47.
145 pounds — Logan Eberhardt (Blacksburg) d. Cade VanBuskirk (Powhatan), 9-5; Noah Hall (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Hyder Richardson (Grafton), :43; Logan Jones (Dominion) d. Cameron Hatchett (Smithfield), 3-1; Kyman Kinney (Salem) p. David Norris (King George), 2:20.
152 pounds — Luke Hart (Hanover) d. Kylee Martin (Amherst County), 5-0; Simon Bishop (John Handley) bye; Matthew Roberts (Loudoun County) p. Khalil Hardin (Smithfield), :49; James Dosado (Caroline) p. Damion Fowlkes (Pulaski County), :14.
160 pounds — Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass) d. Lorenzo Verdelotti (Patrick Henry-Ashland), 8-5; Simon Fossett (Broad Run) bye; Eric Dewald (Fauquier) p. Brady Stalls (Smithfield), 2:31; Riley Rutledge (Salem) p. Daniel Taylor (Eastern View), :28.
170 pounds — Parker Hoden (Amherst County) p. George Hasway (Dominion), :47; Linwood Hill (Powhatan) p. Riley Fesser (Smithfield), :15; Griffin Smythers (Eastern View) bye; Sam Baker (Blacksburg) d. A.J. Marshall (Culpeper County), 4-1.
182 pounds — Kaine Morris (Amherst County) p. Jacob Jiminez (Dominion), :44; Shane Shirley (Caroline) p. Austin Ray (Smithfield), :18; Sonny Stewart (Spotsylvania) bye; Kingsley Menifee (Fauquier) p. William Lankford (E.C. Glass), 4:02.
195 — Benjamin Bell (Fauquier) d. Austin Deanda (Amherst County), 11-5; Charlie Henderson (Courtland) d. Raiden-Jum Richardson (Grafton), 7-3; Hayden Fitzsimmons (Powhatan) p. James Sessoms (Smithfield), :31; Royce Hall (Liberty-Bealeton) p. Samuel Miles (Salem), :38.
220 — Caleb Graham (Loudoun County) p. Tavion Jenkins (E.C. Glass), 1:41; Lance Deane (Eastern View) md. Rocco Hahn (Grafton), 16-8; Aden Halsey (Hanover) p. Joe Sessoms (Smithfield), :30; Bracken Hibbert (Culpeper County) p. P.J. Bruner (Salem), 1:27.
285 — Cameron Martindale (Salem) p. Rodd’ney Davenport (John Handley), 1:49; Kyle Orris (Spotsylvania) p. Justin Goodin (Smithfield), 1:40; Chaz Keen (Eastern View) bye; Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run) p. Willie Jarvis (Amherst County), 1:13.
Semifinals
106 pounds -- Eberhart p. Ramsey, 3:55; B.Rios p. Chrisstofer, 4:20.
113 pounds -- Chambers p. Z.Rios, 2:40; Philpot p. Warner, 1:40.
120 pounds -- Greslick p. R.Gordon, 1:25; C.Gordon d. Voros, 3-2.
126 pounds -- Wilson tf. Busby, 15-0; Smith d. Ray, 10-3.
132 pounds -- Roberts d. Smoot, 6-0; Barrett d. Hall, 9-2.
138 pounds -- Dupill d. Proffitt, 10-3; Csikari d. Pena, 6-4.
145 pounds -- Hall tf. Eberhardt, 18-3; Jones d. Kinney, 2:20.
152 pounds -- Hart d. Bishop, 2-0; Dosado p. Robert, :48.
160 pounds -- Fossett p. Honeycutt, :33; Taylor d. Rutledge, 8-3.
170 pounds -- Hoden d. Hill, 4-2, TB; Smythers d. Baker, 4-3.
182 pounds -- Morris p. Shirley, 3:44; Menifee p. Stewart, 1:47
195 pounds -- Bell p. Henderson, 1:43; Hall p. Fitzsimmons, 3:49.
220 pounds -- Graham p. Deane, 3:26; Halsey d. Hibbert, 3-1.
285 pounds -- Martindale p. Orris, 3:48; Birchmeier d. Keen, 3-0.