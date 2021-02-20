Salem's Chambers, Martindale place second in Class 4 wrestling

VIRGINIA BEACH -- Salem wrestlers Walker Chambers and Cameron Martindale posted runner-up finishes Saturday in the VHSL Class 4 championships at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Chambers dropped an 11-5 decision to Tuscarora's Bobby Philpot in the 113-pound final, and Martindale fell 3-1 to Broad Run's Evan Birchmeier at 285.

Salem placed eighth in the battle for the team title, which was won by Liberty-Bealeton with 113 points.

Salem's Kyman Kinney (145) and Blacksburg's Sam Baker (170) placed fourth.

VHSL CLASS 4

Team scores

1. Liberty-Bealeton) 113, 2. Eastern View 92, 3. Loudoun County 90, 4. Amherst County 81, 5. Smithfield 80, 6. Powhatan 79 1/2, 7. Spotsylvania 70, 8. Salem 62, 9. Fauquier 55, 10. Dominion 49, 11. Broad Run 44, 12. Hanover 39, 13. John Handley 36, 14. Caroline 33, 15. Blacksburg 29, 16 .Culpeper County 25, 17. Louisa County 23, 18. tie, King George and Tuscarora 22, 20. tie, E.C. Glass and Heritage-Leesburg 16, 22. Orange County 13, 23. Pulaski County 12, 24. Courtland 11, 25. tie, Grafton and Kettle Run 10, 27. Patrick Henry-Ashland 7.

Championship finals