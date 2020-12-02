Salem's McDonald twins change course, commit to Virginia Tech football

There is a new item on the menu for the McDonalds in Salem.

It's Virginia Tech.

Salem High School's senior football-playing twins Jorden and Jayden McDonald — who committed to Louisiana-Monroe in July — have changed course and are now taking their talents to Blacksburg.

The McDonalds announced their decision to attend Virginia Tech via Twitter late Tuesday.

Jorden McDonald said Wednesday morning that Tech came in with its offer after he and his brother had committed to Louisiana-Monroe, a Sun Belt Conference school formerly known as Northeast Louisiana.

McDonald said that receiving a scholarship offer from a local ACC school was the major factor in the change of heart.

"It was closer to home," he said. "They've got a great program, great coaches. I liked what they had to say, what they had to offer."

McDonald said they did not close off other avenues after committing to Louisiana-Monroe, which located halfway between Shreveport, Louisiana and Jackson, Mississippi.

"It was [a] 100 percent [commitment], but we tried to keep our options open," he said.

"We tried to keep in touch with all the coaches."