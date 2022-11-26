Salem's season ends with 35-21 loss to E.C. Glass in Region 4D final

LYNCHBURG — Salem wasn’t going away. When crunch time arrived, the Spartans put points on the board in a hurry, cutting the E.C. Glass lead to one touchdown on two occasions in the fourth quarter.

But E.C. Glass, with its ability to convert on third and fourth downs (and thanks to a Salem mistake), held off the visitors at Lynchburg City Stadium.

Thanks to their lights-out defense in the first half, combined with the play-making abilities of veteran players, the Hilltoppers booted Salem from the postseason with a 35-21 win in the Region 4D championship Saturday evening.

“We were coming into this week knowing we were the better team. Nobody really believed in us but us,” Glass junior running back and linebacker Mike Thomas said, “so it’s … good to get the dub.”

Thomas’ Hilltoppers were seeded first while the Spartans were the No. 3 seed. But Glass, which punched its ticket to the state semifinals for the first time since 1995 with the victory, looked like the underdog on paper, given Salem’s playoff dominance in the past three decades.

Salem entered Saturday’s contest with 10 state championships to its name, behind only Hampton for most championships won (17) in the Virginia High School League record book.

The Spartans (10-3) also had won three straight region titles, including one over Glass in 2019, which marked the last time the Hilltoppers advanced to that round of the playoffs. In the last 11 seasons, Salem has appeared in the region title game 10 times, winning nine of those contests.

But Glass (12-1) wasn’t intimidated.

From the get-go, the Hilltoppers’ defense locked down Salem. It forced a three-and-out on the Spartans’ first possession and held them scoreless through the first half. Salem had just 92 yards to show for 24 minutes of play.

“Hats off to E.C. Glass. They did a good job against us up front. First half, we weren’t at the level of intensity that we needed to be, nor focus, and E.C. Glass had a lot to do with that,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “Second half, we were able to move the ball. We were able to do that because we settled down and were able to move them.”

Holter’s team roared back quickly in the second half, when it tallied 147 of its 239 yards of total offense.

Jayveon Jones’ 8-yard TD run (and Wesley Cross’ PAT) cut Glass’ lead in half within three minutes of the start of the second quarter.

The fourth frame was the night’s most interesting, by far. The teams combined for four scores.

Each of Salem’s touchdowns came quickly. First, it was Jayon Green with the heroic play that bolstered his team’s sideline, in front of a large crowd of fans that made the trek of a little over an hour to watch their team play.

The Spartans, after putting together a defensive stand of their own at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, blocked a Glass punt. The Hilltoppers were backed up to their own 28-yard line, and Green scooped up the ball and pranced into the end zone to cut the Glass lead to 21-13 (the PAT failed).

Peyton Lewis gave Salem it’s other quick score on his 76-yard run, by far his longest of the night.

The Hilltoppers got off a punt cleanly on the previous possession and pinned Salem at its own 24, but Lewis wasn’t worried about field position, and broke through the middle and was off the races.

Glass, though, had the answer.

After picking up two first downs, the Hilltoppers faced fourth-and-5 from the Salem 46. Disaster struck for the Spartans after that.

SHS was called for an offside penalty, handing Glass a first down via a flag for the fourth time Saturday. Thomas made sure it was especially costly. On fourth-and-1 from the Salem 32-yard line, he all but sealed the Glass win by running hard up the middle, breaking one tackle and then dragging a pile of Spartans defenders to the 3-yard line. Jerry Cashwell added to Glass’ lead by punching the ball in from the 3-yard line.

Before that drive, the Hilltoppers also came up with two huge third-down conversions that did yielded even better result than they’d hoped.

On both, quarterback George White completed passes to Vari Gilbert, who scampered away for first-down yardage and more, scoring twice.

On third-and-7 midway through the third quarter, White dumped the ball off short to Gilbert, who broke one tackle and ran down the left sideline for his first score of the night. A PAT gave Glass a 21-7 lead, after Jones’ early score for Salem.

The second play had everyone fooled. About halfway through the fourth, White faked a handoff on third-and-4 and instead found Gilbert over the middle. Gilbert slipped though the grip of one defender and restored the two-score lead for Glass.

Lewis kept it close with his long run after that, but Salem couldn’t climb back.

The Spartans finished with 239 yards of total offense to Glass’ 393.

Lewis, after tallying just 16 yards in the first half, doubled that output on his first carry of the second half and finished with a game-high 146 yards.

DaRon Wilson went 5 of 11 through the air for 51 yards and two interceptions, both pulled down by Glass’ Michael Osei. Wilson didn’t complete a pass in the second half.

The Hilltoppers’ defense held Salem to 10 points below its season scoring average. Salem scored less than 33 points for just the fourth time this season.