After six years of coaching the William Byrd JV girls basketball team, Samantha Webster was promoted to assistant girls varsity coach. But after just one year with the varsity team, she’s ready to tackle a new challenge.

Webster, 30, was named the head girls basketball coach at Hidden Valley High School on Wednesday, and she can’t wait to get started.

“I'm super pumped,” said Webster, a 2010 William Byrd High School graduate. “They have a great group of girls over there and meeting them today really made me even more excited, because I could just tell that they are super pumped.”

Webster replaced Doug Henson at Hidden Valley. Henson, who stepped down before Christmas for personal reasons, led the Titans to a 9-78 record over the last five seasons.

Webster said her biggest priority is changing the team's mindset.

“I truly believe that if you do things the right way, you trust the process and you work hard [then] success comes to you naturally,” Webster said. “It might not come immediately, but the game will reward you for doing things the right way.”

Nick Alterio, who was one of the team's assistant coaches, coached Hidden Valley to a 2-12 record after Henson stepped down.

Hidden Valley athletic director Scott Weaver said Alterio was one of the candidates to interview for the open head coaching vacancy, but ultimately Webster was hired.

Webster is filling out her coaching staff over the next week and will talk to Alterio about potentially adding him to the staff.

Webster plans to implement a new offense, defense and offseason plan during her first few months at Hidden Valley. She likes to adapt her offense based on the skill set of each of her players.

Webster said Hidden Valley’s Avery Tanis, who made the All-River Ridge District first team, is the key to the team’s development.

“She is probably one of the best players in the area right now,” Webster said. “And so developing her as a player is going to be huge for us. I would say that that team will follow Avery and if she really [commits], then I think all the other girls are going to [follow].”

Webster played basketball for William Byrd and Division II Concord University.

She said that in high school, she played every minute, but when she got to college, many girls were better than her. The difference in playing time led Webster to change her mindset. She worked hard and, by her junior year, had earned a starting spot.

“I think in the coaching aspect, [going through] that [adversity] helps me relate to all of my players,” Webster said. “Both the ones who play every minute and the ones who don't because I've been on both sides of that.”

After graduating from Concord University in 2014, Webster got a master’s degree at East Tennessee State University. She interned for the women’s basketball team in 2016.

Webster has been a special education teacher at William Byrd Middle School since receiving her master's degree in 2016. She hopes to teach at Hidden Valley High School soon to be closer to her players.

“Just getting to know the girls is what I’m most excited about,” Webster said. “I love building relationships and I think sports are such a cool way to get to know people. It’s like a universal language.

“Ultimately what I want to do as a coach is to give them the skills and things that they need to be strong, powerful women when they get older.”