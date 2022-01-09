Saturday basketball roundup: Hamilton, Snider put up double-doubles for Parry McCluer

BUENA VISTA — Spencer Hamilton and John Snider each had a double-double Saturday as Parry McCluer recorded a 56-23 nondistrict boys basketball victory over Rockbridge County.
Hamilton had 21 points and 19 rebounds, while Snider scored 14 points with 13 boards.
Isaiah Poindexter led Rockbridge with 10 points.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-9)
A.Poindexter 2, Owens 3, I.Poindexter 10, Owsley 2, Sikira 4, Jay 2.
PARRY McCLUER (6-2)
Mitchell 6, Snider 14, Hamilton 21, Perry 3, Cook 9, Secrist 3.
Rockbridge County;5;7;4;7;—;23
Parry McCluer;23;15;8;10;--;56
3-point goals: Rockbridge County 2 (I.Poindexter, Owens), Parry McCluer 3 (Cook 2, Hamilton).
Notes: Snider 13 rebounds, Hamilton 19 rebounds.
BOYS
William Byrd 75, Hidden Valley 50
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-11)
Strong 5, Johnson 27, Lott 1, Guerrero 5, T.Smith 3, P.Smith 6, Reddicks 2, Facciani 1.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-8)
Ruble 8, Marvin 5, I.Hairston 12, Childress 21, Richardson 2, Hendrick 6, E.Hairston 6, Board 3, Eads 4, Divers 8.
Hidden Valley;9;13;15;13;--;50
William Byrd;15;18;19;23;--;75
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 6 (Johnson 4, Strong, Smith), William Byrd 8 (Childress 4, I.Hairston 2, Marvin, Board). JV: Hidden Valley won.
Catholic 71, Roanoke Catholic 47
CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Thorne 18, Filippini 7, Peebles 9, Harwood 3, Burnham 3, Cancela 9, Richards 22.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-6)
Merchant 5, Adams 9, Beck 2, Burns 4, Banks 10, Collins 2, Estrada 15.
Catholic-Virginia Beach;22;18;8;23;—;71
Roanoke Catholic;7;10;16;14;—;47
3-point goals: Catholic 9 (Richards 3, Thorne 2, Peebles 2, Filippini, Harwood), Roanoke Catholic 2 (Estrada, Merchant).
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 56, Grayson County 36
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-8, 0-4)
K.Pope 17, Phipps 8, Bennett 6, Clontz 3, S.Pope 2.
BLAND COUNTY (5-5, 2-2)
Tindall 20, Meadows 10, R Dillow 8, Holston 6, K.Hall 4, Sanders 2, Sandlin 2, Galyean 2, C. Dillow 2,
Grayson County;12;6;6;12;—;36
Bland County;14;16;12;14;—;56
3-point goals: Grayson County 4 (K. Pope 3, Bennett), JV: Bland County won.
Note: McKenzie Tindall was 8 of 9 from the field.
NONDISTRICT
Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 33
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-9)
Winterton 9, Erskine 1, Williams 2, Mahood 19, Light 2.
PARRY McCLUER (9-1)
Grow 4, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 23, Roberts 2, Hamilton 5, Emore 2, G.Henson 6, K.Claytor 5, Taylor 3.
Rockbridge County;5;5;7;16;—;33
Parry McCluer;9;17;17;12;--;55
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (A.Claytor, Taylor), Rockbridge County 3 (E.Mahood 3). JV: Rockbridge won 23-20.