SATURDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Glenvar scores with 1:50 left to take 16-14 win at Radford

RADFORD -- Kyle Hanks scored his second TD of the day on a 1-yard run with 1:50 to play Saturday to give Glenvar a 16-14 Three Rivers District victory over previously unbeaten Radford.
Back-to-back 13-yard receptions by Jackson Swanson on throws from Aiden Wolk put the ball at the 1-yard line. Wolk kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter and finished 20 of 41 passing for 238 yards.
Dagan Williams had seven catches for 94 yards for Glenvar (2-2).
Radford (3-1) took a 14-10 lead with 6:20 to play on a 70-yard TD pass from Zane Rupe to P.J. Prioleau.
Glenvar;0;3;0;13;--;16
Radford;0;7;0;7;--;14
Glen – FG Wolk 23
Rad – Wesley-Brubeck 19 run (Sproule kick)
Glen -- Hanks 1 run (Wolk kick)
Rad -- Prioleau 70 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)
Glen -- Hanks 1 run (kick failed)
Giles 62, Alleghany 7
BLACKSBURG -- Chaston Ratfliffe carried the ball 18 times for 182 yards and five touchdowns and threw for another score as the Spartans (2-2) routed Mountaineers at Blacksburg High School.
Gage Fleeman ran for 62 yards and a score of four carries and returned a fumble 58 yards for another TD for Giles.
Alleghany (0-4) was led by Ethyn Kimberlin who rushed for 83 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Alleghany;7;0;0;0;--;7
Giles;20;14;21;7;--;62
Gil — Ratcliffe 1 run (Whitlock kick)
All — Kimberlin 63 run (Groves kick)
Gil — Whitlock 37 pass from Ratcliffe (Kick failed)
Gil — Ratcliffe 5 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 27 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 16 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 3 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Fleeman 32 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Fleeman 58 fumble recovery (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Parsell 1 run (Whitlock kick)
George Wythe 38, Auburn 3
WYTHEVILLE -- Ben Jollay threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Maroons topped the Eagles for a Mountain Empire District win.
Jollay completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 217 yards.
Braydon Thompson had a eight catches for 167 yards including a 50-yard TD reception, while Cody Davis scored on a 16-yard TD run and rushed 22 times for 93 yards for George Wythe (2-1).
Auburn;3;0;0;0;--;3
George Wythe;0;17;14;7;--;38
Aub – FG Worth 28
GW – Walters 22 pass from Jollay (Kapranos kick)
GW – Davis 16 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – FG Kapranos 29
GW – Thompson 50 pass from Jollay (Kapranos kick)
GW – Jollay 28 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Fowler 11 run (Kapranos kick)
Eastern Montgomery 41, Bland County 6
BASTIAN -- Adam Bahnken three three TD pass and ran for another score as the Mustangs stopped the Bears.
Seth Burleson ran for 114 yards and a TD for EastMont (2-2), while Darion Moore picked up 105 yards and two TDs.
Eastern Montgomery;0;13;7;21;--;41
Bland County;0;0;0;6;--;6
EM -- Via 44 pass from Bahnken (pass failed)
EM -- Moore 39 pass from Bahnken (Underwood kick)
EM -- Moore 17 run (Underwood kick)
EM -- Bahnken 1 run (Underwood kick)
EM -- Burleson 26 run (Underwood kick)
BC -- Buchanan 57 pass from T.Myers (pass failed)
EM -- Tyree 14 pass from Bahnken (Underwood)
Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 14
HOT SPRINGS -- Ty Ruley passed for two TDs and ran for two more as the Fighting Blues cruised past the Chargers.
Ruley finished with 102 yards passing and 54 rushing, all in the first half, for Parry McCluer (2-2).
Javier Walker scored both TDs for Bath
Parry McCluer;14;23;7;6;--;50
Bath County;0;0;0;14;--;14
PM -- Wade 11 pass from Ruley (kick failed)
PM -- Snider 18 pass from Ruley (Snider run)
PM -- Snider 6 run (Snider kick)
PM -- Safety, blocked punt rolled out of end zone
PM -- Ruley 20 run (Snider kick)
PM -- Ruley 17 run (Snider kick)
PM -- Mitchell 89 kickoff return (Snider kick)
PM -- Tolley 10 pass from Schley (kick failed)
Bath -- Walker 87 kickoff return (Stone run)
Bath -- Walker 38 run (run failed)
Richlands 63, Marion 14
RICHLANDS -- Gavin Cox threw six touchdown passes, four to Sage Webb, as the Blue Tornadoes routed the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Trenton Watkins threw a TD pass and ran for a TD for Marion.
Marion;7;7;0;0;--;14
Richlands;21;28;7;7;--;63
Rich – Webb 60 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Mar -- Calhoun 69 pass from Watkins (Hylton kick)
Rich -- Webb 2 pass from Cox (Ashby kick)
Rich -- Altzier 39 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Rich -- Simmons 4 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
Mar -- Watkins 11 run (Hylton kick)
Rich -- Webb 30 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)