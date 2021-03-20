SATURDAY FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Glenvar scores with 1:50 left to take 16-14 win at Radford

RADFORD -- Kyle Hanks scored his second TD of the day on a 1-yard run with 1:50 to play Saturday to give Glenvar a 16-14 Three Rivers District victory over previously unbeaten Radford.

Back-to-back 13-yard receptions by Jackson Swanson on throws from Aiden Wolk put the ball at the 1-yard line. Wolk kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter and finished 20 of 41 passing for 238 yards.

Dagan Williams had seven catches for 94 yards for Glenvar (2-2).

Radford (3-1) took a 14-10 lead with 6:20 to play on a 70-yard TD pass from Zane Rupe to P.J. Prioleau.

Glenvar;0;3;0;13;--;16

Radford;0;7;0;7;--;14

Glen – FG Wolk 23

Rad – Wesley-Brubeck 19 run (Sproule kick)

Glen -- Hanks 1 run (Wolk kick)

Rad -- Prioleau 70 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)

Glen -- Hanks 1 run (kick failed)

Giles 62, Alleghany 7