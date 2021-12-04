Saturday prep basketball box scores

BOYS
K-GUARD CLASSIC
Cave Spring 63, Jefferson Forest 33
JEFFERSON FOREST (1-1)
Scott 6, Cherry 10, Wimmer 5, Elliott 4, Burrill 6, Rodgers 2,
CAVE SPRING (2-0)
Griffiths 4, Lilley 4, Dawyot 23, Cooper 7, Jones 14, Saunders 13, Ihlenburg 1.
Jefferson Forest;16;7;2;8;--;33
Cave Spring;25;15;12;11;--;63
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Burrill 2, Cherry 2, Rodgers), Cave Spring 3 (Dawyot, Jones, Saunders).
Carroll County 64, Hidden Valley 61
CARROLL COUNTY (1-2)
Phillips 7, Smoot 19, Campbell 5, Cox 15, Richardson 9, Montgomery 9.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)
Dunnings 12, Strong 6, Johnson 17, Getz 8, Facciani 3, P.Smith 15.
Carroll County;13;17;9;25;--;64
Hidden Valley;12;8;17;24;--;61
3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Richardson 3, Smoot 2, Campbell, Cox, Montgomery), Hidden Valley 11 (P.Smith 3, Dunnings 3, Strong 2, Getz 2, Johnson).
BALLARD LEE TIPOFF
Northwood 61, George Wythe 59
NORTHWOOD
Ayers 12, Rolen 6, Rhea 11, Carter 24, Prater 6, Doane 2.
GEORGE WYTHE
Green 6, Patel 1, Huff 11, T.Rainey 5, Kirtner 9, Delp 6, Campbell 21.
Northwood;16;22;10;13;—;61
George Wythe;9;15;15;20;—;59
3-point goals – Northwood 11 (Carter 4, Ayers 3, Prater 2, Rolen, Rhea), George Wythe 7 (Huff 3, Delp 2, T.Rainey, Kirtner).