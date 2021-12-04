 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday prep basketball box scores
0 comments

Saturday prep basketball box scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

BOYS

K-GUARD CLASSIC

Cave Spring 63, Jefferson Forest 33

JEFFERSON FOREST (1-1)

Scott 6, Cherry 10, Wimmer 5, Elliott 4, Burrill 6, Rodgers 2,

CAVE SPRING (2-0)

Griffiths 4, Lilley 4, Dawyot 23, Cooper 7, Jones 14, Saunders 13, Ihlenburg 1.

Jefferson Forest;16;7;2;8;--;33

Cave Spring;25;15;12;11;--;63

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Burrill 2, Cherry 2, Rodgers), Cave Spring 3 (Dawyot, Jones, Saunders).

Carroll County 64, Hidden Valley 61

CARROLL COUNTY (1-2)

Phillips 7, Smoot 19, Campbell 5, Cox 15, Richardson 9, Montgomery 9.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)

Dunnings 12, Strong 6, Johnson 17, Getz 8, Facciani 3, P.Smith 15.

Carroll County;13;17;9;25;--;64

Hidden Valley;12;8;17;24;--;61

3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Richardson 3, Smoot 2, Campbell, Cox, Montgomery), Hidden Valley 11 (P.Smith 3, Dunnings 3, Strong 2, Getz 2, Johnson).

BALLARD LEE TIPOFF

Northwood 61, George Wythe 59

NORTHWOOD

Ayers 12, Rolen 6, Rhea 11, Carter 24, Prater 6, Doane 2.

GEORGE WYTHE

Green 6, Patel 1, Huff 11, T.Rainey 5, Kirtner 9, Delp 6, Campbell 21.

Northwood;16;22;10;13;—;61

George Wythe;9;15;15;20;—;59

3-point goals – Northwood 11 (Carter 4, Ayers 3, Prater 2, Rolen, Rhea), George Wythe 7 (Huff 3, Delp 2, T.Rainey, Kirtner).

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert