Saturday prep basketball boxes: Fort Chiswell sweeps George Wythe

BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 54, George Wythe 41
GEORGE WYTHE
Rainey 12, Campbell 11, Delp 8, Rainey 7, Kirtner 3.
FORT CHISWELL (14-3)
Watson 26, Norris 9, McHone 7, Dunford 4, Vaught 4, Gravely 2, Selfe 2.
Fort Chiswell;11;13;12;18;--;54
george wythe;12;11;6;12;--;41
3-point goals: George Wythe 5 (Delp 2, Rainey, Kirtner, Campbell), Fort Chiswell 3 (Watson, Norris, McHone). JV: George Wythe won 47-37.
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 53, George Wythe 41
GEORGE WYTHE
Tate 15, Patel 12, Wolfe 6 Scott 5, Faulhour 1 Leonard 2.
FORT CHISWELL (8-8)
Jackson 22, Roark, 11, K.King 10 M.King 5, Adams 2, Brown 2, Underwood 1.
George Wythe;8;10;8;15;--;41
Fort Chiswell;13;9;16;15;--;53
3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (Patel 3), Fort Chiswell 5 (Roark 2, M.King 1, K.King, Jackson). JV: George Wythe won 35-18.