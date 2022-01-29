 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday prep basketball boxes: Fort Chiswell sweeps George Wythe

BOYS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 54, George Wythe 41

GEORGE WYTHE

Rainey 12, Campbell 11, Delp 8, Rainey 7, Kirtner 3.

FORT CHISWELL (14-3)

Watson 26, Norris 9, McHone 7, Dunford 4, Vaught 4, Gravely 2, Selfe 2.

Fort Chiswell;11;13;12;18;--;54

george wythe;12;11;6;12;--;41

3-point goals: George Wythe 5 (Delp 2, Rainey, Kirtner, Campbell), Fort Chiswell 3 (Watson, Norris, McHone). JV: George Wythe won 47-37.

GIRLS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 53, George Wythe 41

GEORGE WYTHE

Tate 15, Patel 12, Wolfe 6 Scott 5, Faulhour 1 Leonard 2.

FORT CHISWELL (8-8)

Jackson 22, Roark, 11, K.King 10 M.King 5, Adams 2, Brown 2, Underwood 1.

George Wythe;8;10;8;15;--;41

Fort Chiswell;13;9;16;15;--;53

3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (Patel 3), Fort Chiswell 5 (Roark 2, M.King 1, K.King, Jackson). JV: George Wythe won 35-18.

 

