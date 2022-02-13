Saturday prep basketball: James River uses comeback to stop Alleghany

LOW MOOR -- Patrick Clevenger and Jayson Easton combined for 46 points Saturday night as James River stayed in the hunt for a share of the Three Rivers District boys basketball title with a 61-54 victory over Alleghany.
Clevenger scored a game-high 24 points while Easton had 22 as James River (17-3, 8-1) recovered from a 29-24 halftime deficit.
Baron Leitch led Alleghany (14-7, 4-5) with 23 points.
James River can tie Radford for first place in the TRD with a home win Monday over Floyd County.
JAMES RIVER (17-3, 8-1)
Bailey 3, Steger 6, Andrews 6, Clevenger 24, J.Easton 22.
ALLEGHANY (14-7, 4-5)
Leitch 23, Caldwell 3, Harden 2, Hayslett 3, Moore 8, Webb 6, Lowman 9.
James River;14;10;25;12;--;61
Alleghany;9;20;9;16;--;54
3-point goals: James River 7 (J.Easton 4, Steger 2, Bailey), Alleghany 11 (Leitch 5, Moore 2, Webb 2, Caldwell, Lowman).