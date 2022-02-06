Saturday prep basketball roundup: Easton's 20-point third quarter leads James River boys over Parry McCluer

BUCHANAN — Jayson Easton scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter Saturday night as James River overcame a halftime deficit to post a 63-55 nondistrict boys basketball victory over Parry McCluer.
Patrick Clevenger added 21 points for the Knights (15-3), who trailed 25-18 at halftime.
Spencer Hamilton scored 27 points to lead Parry McCluer (14-3). John Snider added 10 points for the Fighting Blues.
PARRY McCLUER (14-3)
Perry 5, Mitchell 8, Cook 5, Hamilton 27, Snider 10.
JAMES RIVER (15-3)
Bailey 2, C.Easton 5, Steger 3, Andrews 4, Clevenger 21, J.Easton 28.
Parry McCluer;14;11;18;12;—;55
James River;9;9;29;16;—;63
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 7 (Hamilton 3, Mitchell 2, Perry, Cook), James River 7 (J.Easton 4, C.Easton, Steger, Clevenger).
GIRLS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 44, Eastern Montgomery 21
PARRY McCLUER (17-1, 9-0)
K.Grow 6, M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 18, Hamilton 2, G.Henson 2, K.Claytor 8, Taylor 5.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-8, 8-2)
Underwood 7, Bowyer 1, Boone 2, Bahnken 3, Felty 2, Bruce 6.
Parry McCluer;9;10;15;10;—;44
EastMont;5;10;4;2;—;21
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (M.Henson, K.Claytor, S.Taylor), Eastern Montgomery 2 (Underwood, Bruce). JV: Eastern Montgomery won.
Narrows 59, Highland 26
HIGHLAND (2-13, 2-8)
Armstrong 9, Wood 8, Douglas 3, Moyers 2, Meyerhoeffer 2, Wilfong 2.
NARROWS (11-4, 7-2)
Robertson 10, Helvey 10, Bishop 9, Spencer 8, Lawrence 7, Middleton 4, Stables 4, Howard 3, McGlothlin 2, Hanshoe 2.
Highland;7;9;5;5;—;26
Narrows;19;11;16;13;—;59
3-point goals: Highland 3 (Wood 2, Douglas), Narrows 4 (Helvey 2, Lawrence, Robertson).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd 45, Franklin County 40
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-12, 2-6)
L.Board 1, K.Board 8, Lester 6, Hypes 2, Caron 5, K.Copeland 16, Ham 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-11, 3-5)
McCaskill 15, Fuchs 4, J.Rosser 2, Martin 4, Helton 9, M. Rosser 9, Barger 2.
Franklin County;13;6;11;10;—;40
William Byrd;5;15;11;14;—;45
3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (K.Copeland 3), William Byrd 1 (McCaskill).
BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 84, Highland 30
HIGHLAND
Campbell 6, Kimble 3, E.Moore 8, Roberson 4, Wagner 4, Phillips 5.
NARROWS (13-6, 8-2)
Blankenship 5, Johnston 10, Freeman 26, McGlothlin 9, L.Smith 6, Pruett 14, Shepherd 2, Middleton 4, Johnson 2, C.Smith 6.
Highland;6;10;8;6;—;30
Narrows;17;23;20;24;—;84
3-point goals: Narrows 14 (Freeman 4, McGlothlin 3, Pruett 3, Smith 2, Blankenship, Johnston), Highland 1 (Kimble).
Eastern Montgomery 40, Montcalm (W.Va.) 34
MONTCALM, W.Va. (2-9)
White 19, Reed 5, Green 4, Carver 2, Price 2, Neal 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-19)
Sampson 18, E.Brown 10, L.Elkins 5, X.Brown 4, A.Elkins 3.
Montcalm;15;8;8;3;—;34
EastMont;15;8;7;10;—;40
3-point goals: Montcalm 2 (White 2), Eastern Montgomery 4 (Sampson 3, E.Brown).
NONDISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 58, Staunton River 52
JEFFERSON FOREST (9-10)
Scott 5, Mays 15, Cherry 8, Wimmer 5, Elliott 4, French 10, Lesniak 4, Burrill 3, Rodgers 4.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-21)
Gibson 2, Eggleston 2, Steele 12, Overstreet 19, Childress 2, Brown 11, Chewning 4.
Jefferson Forest;15;15;12;16;—;58
Staunton River;15;13;12;12;—;52
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Mays, Cherry, Burrill), Staunton River 6 (Brown 3, Overstreet 2, Steele).
Fort Chiswell 60, Carroll County 48, 2 OT
CARROLL COUNTY (6-15)
Cox 14, Reitzel 11, Montgomery 9, Phillips 6, Smoot 5, Smoot 2, Campbell 1.
FORT CHISWELL (17-3)
Watson 28, Gravely 9, Vaught 8, Dunford 6, McHone 4, Norris 3, Varney 2.
Carroll County;14;7;12;10;3;2;—;48
Fort Chiswell;12;18;4;9;3;14;—;60
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (Watson 4), Carroll County 2 (Smoot, Reitzel). JV: Carroll County won 41-35.
Note: Watson had 10 rebounds.
Graham 69, Martinsville 57
GRAHAM (8-6)
Bradshaw 8, Graves 40, Roberts 2, Morgan 10, Ni 9.
MARTINSVILLE (9-8)
S.Jones 13, Kirby 13, Long 17, Dickerson 7, C.Jones 2, Dillard 5.
Graham;13;13;22;21;—;69
Martinsville;9;11;13;24;—;57
3-point goals: Graham 6 (Graves 5, Ni), Martinsville 5 (Long 3, Kirby, Dickerson).