Saturday prep basketball roundup: James River tops East Rockingham; Radford, Parry McCluer boys suffer first losses

HARRISONBURG -- James River lost the battle with East Rockingham star Tyler Nickel, but the Knights won the war Saturday night as they put four players in double figures to take a 74-68 victory over the Eagles in the Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg High School.

Nickel, a North Carolina recruit, scored a game-high 38 points including 18 in the fourth quarter but it was offset by James River's balance.

Patrick Clevenger scored 20 points for the Knights, while Ryan Steger had 17, Corey Easton 13 and Heath Andrews 12. Jayson Easton added nine points as James River's starters scored 71.

Steger hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter as James River scored 25 points to turn a 36-28 halftime deficit into to a 53-42 lead.

The Knights play at Northside on Monday.

JAMES RIVER (5-1)

C.Easton 13, Steger 17, Andrews 12, Clevenger 20, J.Easton 9, Toliver 3.

EAST ROCKINGHAM (3-2)

Williams 9, Austin 3, Keyes 6, Nickel 38, Shifflett 2, Hicks 10.

James River;13;15;25;21;--;74

East Rockingham;20;16;6;26;--;68

3-point goals: James River 6 (Steger 3, C.Easton 2, J.Easton), East Rockingham 9 (Williams 3, Nickel 3, Keyes 2, Austin).

NONDISTRICT

Greenbrier East (W.Va.) 58, Radford 57

RADFORD (1-1)

Clark 12, Cormany 10, Kelly 20, Wesley 6, Mitchell 9.

GREENBRIER EAST, W.VA.

Seams 10, Davis 18, Gabbert 3, Griffin 11, Patton 7, Huffman 6, Brammer 3.

Radford;18;8;11;20;--;57

Greenbrier East, W.Va.;15;18;13;12;--;58

3-point goals: Radford 8 (Clark 3, Cormany 2, Kelly 2, Mitchell), Greenbrier East 4 (Davis 2, Patton, Brammer).

BOYS

BOB JOHNSON CLASSIC

Goochland 63, Narrows 56

GOOCHLAND (3-2)

Pryor 22, Liptak 12, Mills 1, Clark 2, Cox 11, Robinson 6, Cotner 9.

NARROWS (3-3)

Johnston 17, Freeman 2, Perdue 7, McGlothlin 4, Smith 12, Pruett 12, Johnson 2.

Goochland;14;22;16;11;--;63

Narrows;20;15;11;10;--;56

3-point goals: Goochland 8 (Pryor 3, Liptak 2, Cotner 2, Cox), Narrows 2 (Perdue, McGlothlin).

Fluvanna County 63, Salem 36

FLUVANNA COUNTY (6-1)

Gardner 15, Edmonds 21, Silverman 8, K.Smith 6, Coleman 4, Bruce 9.

SALEM (1-3)

Bayne 2, Dallas 16, C.Green 4, T.Green 9, Moyer 1, Coe 2, Williams 2.

Fluvanna County;15;20;28;0;--;63

Salem;18;6;9;3;--;36

3-point goals: Fluvanna County 6 (Edmonds 3, Gardner, Silverman, Bruce), Salem 2 (T.Green 2).

Lord Botetourt 68, Monacan 62

MONACAN (0-5)

Warren 13, Moore 8, Whitaker 7, Wimbush 13, Hodges 11, Shiyanbade 10.

LORD BOTETOURT (5-1)

Meade 5, Bramblett 22, Salvi 2, Crawford 13, Bannwart 5, Tilley 21.

Monacan;9;18;12;23;--;62

Lord Botetourt;12;22;20;14;--;68

3-point goals: Monacan 4 (Moore 2, Warren, Shiyanbade), Lord Botetourt 14 (Tilley 5, Bramblett 4, Crawford 3, Bannwart).

Liberty Christian 54, Parry McCluer 43

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-0)

Thomas 6, Akins 9, Etzel 27, Holmes 12.

PARRY McCLUER (3-1)

Mitchell 11, Cook 6, Hamilton 20, Snider 6.

Liberty Christian;16;11;15;12;--;54

Parry McCluer;13;8;9;13;--;43

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Etzel 5, Akins, Holmes), Parry McCluer 3 (Cook 2, Hamilton).

ROGER BERGEY CLASSIC

Independence 75, Jefferson Forest 47

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-6)

Scott 2, Mays 9, Wimmer 4, Elliott 6, French 14, Burrill 3, Rodgers 7, Lane 2.

INDEPENDENCE (7-1)

Coulthurst 2, Williams 17, Bokman 5, Easter 17, Chappati 2, Diawatan 2, Randolph 3, Lewis 6, Perdue 21.

Jefferson Forest;13;10;13;11;--;47

Independence;27;19;13;16;--;75

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Mays, Burrill), Independence 8 (Williams 5, Bokman, Easter, Perdue).

KSA EVENTS CLASSIC

Auburn 46, Chouteau-Mazie (Okla.) 22

AUBURN (2-3)

Dehart 2, Duncan 8, Gill 2, Gordon 4, E.Millirons 10, N.Millirons 11, Sparrer 5, Sutphin 2, Warren 1.

CHOUTEAU-MAZIE, OKLA.

Chapp 6, Stutzman 2, Miller 7, Gwatney 4, Phillips 1, Coblentz 2.

Auburn;13;12;11;10;--;46

Chouteau Mazie;5;5;9;3;--;22

3-point goals: Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, E.Millirons, N.Millirons 1), Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Chapp 2).

GIRLS

JADEN BAKER CLASSIC

Northside 48, Rockbridge County 44

NORTHSIDE (6-3)

Kidd 17, Martin 6, Gates 10, Adebiyi 8, Waller 1, Bratton 6.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-6)

Winterton 19, Erskine 2, Williams 4, Cooper 7, Mahood 12.

Northside;11;5;13;19;--;48

Rockbridge County;6;11;14;13;--;44

3-point goals: Northside 6 (Kidd 5, Bratton), Rockbridge County 3 (Winterton Williams, Cooper). JV: Northside won

Note: Gates 15 rebounds, Adebiyi 12 rebounds, Bratton 5 steals. Kidd and Gates made all-tournament team.

Parry McCluer 46, Riverheads 43

RIVERHEADS (3-2)

Sellers 12, Buchanan 3, Sacra 16, Chandler 6, Massie 4, Shirley 2.

PARRY McCLUER (6-1)

A.Grow 3, K.Grow 7, M.Henson 7, A.Claytor 15, V.Hamilton 7, G.Henson 7.

Riverheads;9;11;13;10;--;43

Parry McCluer;13;7;17;9;--;46

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (G.Henson, A.Grow, K.Grow) Riverheads 1 (Buchanan).