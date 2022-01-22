 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday prep basketball roundup: Liberty wins in OT; Radford holds Graham to 4 first-half points

BOYS

Radford 47, Graham 26

RADFORD (7-2)

Clark 3, Cormany 10, Kelly 24, Wesley 2, Thompson 4, Mitchell 2, Kanipe 2.

GRAHAM (2-6)

Turner-Bradshaw 4, B.Morgan 11, Surface 2, Pruitt 1, K.Morgan 2, Ni 2.

Radford;9;12;13;13;--;47

Graham;2;2;7;15;--;26

3-point goals: Radford 3 (Cormany 2, Clark), Graham 3 (B.Morgan 3).

Liberty 47, Staunton River 45, OT

LIBERTY (2-8)

Johnson 2, Mineo 20, Sigei 1, Hurt 5, Holdren 3, Brown 4, Williams 12.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-15)

Eggleston 3, Steele 9, Overstreet 15, Childress 16, Cheming 2.

Liberty;11;12;7;9;8;--;47

Staunton River;12;4;12;11;6;--;45

3-point goals: Liberty 10 (Mineo 6, Williams 3, Holdren), Staunton River 2 (Steele, Overstreet). JV: Liberty won 39-33.

Note: Marques Williams hit a late 3-pointer to send the game to overtime while also scoring 5 points in OT.

NONDISTRICT

Salem 63, George Wythe 40

GEORGE WYTHE (3-9)

T.Rainey 2, Kirtner 11, Delp 2, B.Rainey 8, Campbell 9, Repass 5, Luttrell 3.

SALEM (5-8)

Bayne 6, Dallas 21, Greer 4, Green 2, Hart 2, Clemens 13, Yerton 3, Moyer 8, Coe 2, Williams 2.

George Wythe;13;6;9;12;--;40

Salem;12;13;20;18;--;63

3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (Kirtner, Repass, Luttrell). Salem 5 (Clemens 3, Yerton, Moyer).

Lebanon 72, Narrows 64

NARROWS (9-4)

Johnston 18, Perdue 2, L.Smith 8, Pruett 25, Shepherd 4, Johnson 7.

LEBANON (12-3)

Wess 16, Parker 2, Vencill 3, Keene 26, Lambert 15, Tatum 9, Buchanan 1.

Narrows;8;26;19;11;0;--;64

Lebanon;26;20;8;18;--;72

NOTE: Pruett had 16 rebounds.

VACA SOUTHWEST

Faith Christian 75, Roanoke Valley Chrstian 66

FAITH CHRISTIAN (2-9, 1-3)

Petri 17, Crosby 3, Newton 2, A.Ridge 19, M.Ridge 13, Carmouche 17, Whitmore 3, Caywood 1.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-4, 3-2)

Somers 12, Gutierrez 14, Nelson 8, Rakes 2, Chou 26, Gay 2, Cummings 2.

Faith Christian;10;14;9;24;18;--;75

Roanoke Valley Christian;9;15;11;22;9;--;66

3-point goals: Faith Christian 6 (Carmouche 5, Petri), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Chou 2, Gutierrez).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 81, Bland County 52

AUBURN (7-6, 4-0)

Duncan 13, Wilson 4, E.Millirons 17, DeHart 9, Tickle 4, N.Millirons 10, Sparrer 10, Gordon 2, Gill 12.

BLAND COUNTY (7-8, 2-4)

James 11, Boone 3, Smith 3, Nolley 10, Pauley 15, Thompson 10.

Auburn;21;19;22;19;--;81

Bland County;19;13;8;12;--;52

3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 3, N.Millirons 2, E.Millirons, DeHart), Bland County 11 (Pauley 4, Thompson 2, Nolley 2, James, Smith). JV: Auburn won.

NOTE: Ethan Millirons had 9 assists, 4 steals.

VIC DIVISION 2

Eastern Mennonite 74, Roanoke Catholic 73

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-9, 3-1)

Merchant 19, Adams 18, Burns 11, Banks 3, Collins 10, Estrada 12.

EASTERN MENNONITE

Slonaker 3, A.Hatter 9, D.Hatter 15, Gillenwater 26, Johnson 15, Harmison 6.

Roanoke Catholic;11;25;16;21;--;73

Eastern Mennonite;18;19;15;22;--;74

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 6 (Merchant 4, Collins 2), Eastern Mennonite 11 (Gillenwater 4, D.Hatter 2, Johnson 2, Harmison 2, Slonaker).

GIRLS

PLAY FOR PREEMIES

Western Albemarle 47, Hidden Valley 25

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-14)

Tanis 13, Pearson 9, Guerrero 3.

WESTERN ALBEMARLE (3-8)

Keith 2, Long 8, Mitchell 11, Stokes 7, Romesburg 5, Johnson 6, Voelmle 2, Centofante 6.

Hidden Valley;6;4;5;10;--;25

Western Albemarle;9;15;14;9;--;47

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis), Western Albemarle 3 (Mitchell 2, Romesburg).

 

 

