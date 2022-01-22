Saturday prep basketball roundup: Liberty wins in OT; Radford holds Graham to 4 first-half points

BOYS
Radford 47, Graham 26
RADFORD (7-2)
Clark 3, Cormany 10, Kelly 24, Wesley 2, Thompson 4, Mitchell 2, Kanipe 2.
GRAHAM (2-6)
Turner-Bradshaw 4, B.Morgan 11, Surface 2, Pruitt 1, K.Morgan 2, Ni 2.
Radford;9;12;13;13;--;47
Graham;2;2;7;15;--;26
3-point goals: Radford 3 (Cormany 2, Clark), Graham 3 (B.Morgan 3).
Liberty 47, Staunton River 45, OT
LIBERTY (2-8)
Johnson 2, Mineo 20, Sigei 1, Hurt 5, Holdren 3, Brown 4, Williams 12.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-15)
Eggleston 3, Steele 9, Overstreet 15, Childress 16, Cheming 2.
Liberty;11;12;7;9;8;--;47
Staunton River;12;4;12;11;6;--;45
3-point goals: Liberty 10 (Mineo 6, Williams 3, Holdren), Staunton River 2 (Steele, Overstreet). JV: Liberty won 39-33.
Note: Marques Williams hit a late 3-pointer to send the game to overtime while also scoring 5 points in OT.
NONDISTRICT
Salem 63, George Wythe 40
GEORGE WYTHE (3-9)
T.Rainey 2, Kirtner 11, Delp 2, B.Rainey 8, Campbell 9, Repass 5, Luttrell 3.
SALEM (5-8)
Bayne 6, Dallas 21, Greer 4, Green 2, Hart 2, Clemens 13, Yerton 3, Moyer 8, Coe 2, Williams 2.
George Wythe;13;6;9;12;--;40
Salem;12;13;20;18;--;63
3-point goals: George Wythe 3 (Kirtner, Repass, Luttrell). Salem 5 (Clemens 3, Yerton, Moyer).
Lebanon 72, Narrows 64
NARROWS (9-4)
Johnston 18, Perdue 2, L.Smith 8, Pruett 25, Shepherd 4, Johnson 7.
LEBANON (12-3)
Wess 16, Parker 2, Vencill 3, Keene 26, Lambert 15, Tatum 9, Buchanan 1.
Narrows;8;26;19;11;0;--;64
Lebanon;26;20;8;18;--;72
NOTE: Pruett had 16 rebounds.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian 75, Roanoke Valley Chrstian 66
FAITH CHRISTIAN (2-9, 1-3)
Petri 17, Crosby 3, Newton 2, A.Ridge 19, M.Ridge 13, Carmouche 17, Whitmore 3, Caywood 1.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-4, 3-2)
Somers 12, Gutierrez 14, Nelson 8, Rakes 2, Chou 26, Gay 2, Cummings 2.
Faith Christian;10;14;9;24;18;--;75
Roanoke Valley Christian;9;15;11;22;9;--;66
3-point goals: Faith Christian 6 (Carmouche 5, Petri), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Chou 2, Gutierrez).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 81, Bland County 52
AUBURN (7-6, 4-0)
Duncan 13, Wilson 4, E.Millirons 17, DeHart 9, Tickle 4, N.Millirons 10, Sparrer 10, Gordon 2, Gill 12.
BLAND COUNTY (7-8, 2-4)
James 11, Boone 3, Smith 3, Nolley 10, Pauley 15, Thompson 10.
Auburn;21;19;22;19;--;81
Bland County;19;13;8;12;--;52
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 3, N.Millirons 2, E.Millirons, DeHart), Bland County 11 (Pauley 4, Thompson 2, Nolley 2, James, Smith). JV: Auburn won.
NOTE: Ethan Millirons had 9 assists, 4 steals.
VIC DIVISION 2
Eastern Mennonite 74, Roanoke Catholic 73
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-9, 3-1)
Merchant 19, Adams 18, Burns 11, Banks 3, Collins 10, Estrada 12.
EASTERN MENNONITE
Slonaker 3, A.Hatter 9, D.Hatter 15, Gillenwater 26, Johnson 15, Harmison 6.
Roanoke Catholic;11;25;16;21;--;73
Eastern Mennonite;18;19;15;22;--;74
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 6 (Merchant 4, Collins 2), Eastern Mennonite 11 (Gillenwater 4, D.Hatter 2, Johnson 2, Harmison 2, Slonaker).
GIRLS
PLAY FOR PREEMIES
Western Albemarle 47, Hidden Valley 25
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-14)
Tanis 13, Pearson 9, Guerrero 3.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (3-8)
Keith 2, Long 8, Mitchell 11, Stokes 7, Romesburg 5, Johnson 6, Voelmle 2, Centofante 6.
Hidden Valley;6;4;5;10;--;25
Western Albemarle;9;15;14;9;--;47
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis), Western Albemarle 3 (Mitchell 2, Romesburg).