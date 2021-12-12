Saturday prep basketball roundup: Narrows girls win tournament title with overtime victory

NARROWS — Emma Helvey's 3-pointer late in regulation sent the game to overtime and Narrows went on to post a 49-44 victory over James Monroe (W.Va.) to claim the girls title in the Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Tournament.
Mya Robertson finished with 23 points for the Green Wave (3-1), with 15 coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.
JAMES MONROE, W.Va.
Meadows 12, Hunnicutt 11, Hines 9, Boroski 4, Thomas 2, Shires 2, Hill 2, Jackson 2.
NARROWS (3-1)
M.Robertson 23, Helvey 8, Stables 8, Spencer 6, Lawrence 2, Bishop 2.
James Monroe;12;10;10;9;3;—;44
Narrows;8;5;12;16;8;—;49
Third place
Bland County 41, Giles 30
BLAND COUNTY (2-3)
M.Tindall 8, Sanders 8, Hall 7, C.Dillow 6, R.Dillow 4, Meadows 4, Rasnake 2, C.Tindall 2.
GILES (0-5)
Lucas 10, Reed 8, Douthat 5, Gusler 2, Blankenship 2, Price 2, Young 1.
Bland County;9;16;14;2;—;41
Giles;7;7;9;7;—;30
3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Hall 2), Giles 1 (Douthat).
NONDISTRICT
Pulaski County 61, Carroll County 45
CARROLL COUNTY (2-1)
Ervin 11, Gardner 3, Easter 13, Stockner 5, Hagee 8, Crotts 1, Alley 4.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-1)
Fleenor 13, Russell 6, Keefer 5, Huff 6, Lawson 12, Secrist 19.
Carroll County;14;9;15;7;—;45
Pulaski County;19;10;17;15;—;61
3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Ervin 2, Easter 2, Hagee 2, Gardner), Pulaski County 2 (Fleenor, Secrist).