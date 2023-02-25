There were no seats left at Bill Pope Gymnasium for the start of the Region 3D championship game between Cave Spring and Northside.

The Knights and Vikings put on a show worth some fans having to stand by the entrance for a majority of the game.

Northside came in undefeated, but that didn’t scare the visiting Knights, who are the reigning Class 3 state champions, as Dylan Saunders scored 23 points to lead Cave Spring to a 65-60 win on Saturday.

“I just go straight to the post, punish [smaller defenders] and then just do my thing,” Saunders said.

The win gives Cave Spring a home playoff game next Friday or Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.

“To host, it’s huge man,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “We had to go on the road twice this week on a three-game week and I’m not asking for pity or sympathy, but you know, it makes a difference when you get home later on Thursday night and quick practice on Friday then [playing on] Saturday.”

“This is a feeling of relief, but we know the job’s not finished,” Cave Spring point guard Graham Lilley said. “We still got three more games to win, but we’re just really excited that we’ve been buying into the system Coach has been putting in for us. We knew we were ready. It’s just things came all together tonight.”

Northside will start the Class 3 state quarterfinals on the road.

“We absolutely do [still have a chance to win a state title],” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “No matter what, we would be looking at having to win three games.”

The Knights were up 40-30 at halftime, which marked Northside’s largest deficit of the season.

Lilley had 14 of his 20 points at halftime after making four 3-pointers to help Cave Spring establish its double-digit lead.

“I really wanted to win this one to prove to everybody that we could beat them because a lot of people, even in our own school, were doubting us a little bit,” Lilley said, “and I knew we had it in us. So I just had to take it to another level tonight.”

Said Gruse: “Graham’s been our point guard for two years. I don’t know if anybody knows we were 29-1 and won the state championship last year, and he was our point guard for all those and he’s been our point guard all this year.”

But the Vikings came out of the locker room with a different mentality in the second half. They started attacking the rim, beginning with Ja’Chan Anthony’s aggressiveness.

“I thought he just really gave us life in the third,” Pope said. “I thought the inability to get some of those missed shots [and] rebounds hurt us.”

Anthony scored eight out of his 15 points in the third quarter while guarding Saunders. His emphatic energy was contagious, and the Vikings tied the game at 44-44 with 1:30 to go in the third quarter.

With 2:59 in the left in the fourth quarter, Northside’s Mykell Harvey, who had 14 points, hit a mid-range jumper to close the Knights’ lead to 57-55.

But Saunders didn’t back down and made a contested mid-range jump shot over Anthony to extend the Cave Spring lead to 59-55. He was fouled on Cave Spring’s next trip down the floor and made one free throw.

“I’m an all-around player. I mean, I can shoot when a little person is on me,” Saunders said. “It’s not that hard to just put the ball over my head and shoot it. So I mean it makes it easy.”

Northside’s Cy Hardy, who had 12 points, drew a foul and made one free throw to cut the Knights’ lead to 61-56 with 56 seconds left.

Cave Spring’s Kameron Tinsley made two free throws and got a clutch block on Northside’s Lawrence Cole with 35 seconds remaining.

“We do it by committee. That’s who we are,” Gruse said. “We got a bunch of guys who believe in each other and believe in what we’re doing. So that’s a rarity in today’s world.”

Cole scored 11 points for Northside.

The Knights closed out the victory on the shoulders of Saunders, who hit two free throws to secure the 65-60 win.

Saunders is a senior who is headed to Division I Fairleigh Dickinson University in the fall.

“I want to go out with a bang,” Saunders said. “So I mean getting home-court advantage is the first part of that.”

Cave Spring 65, Northside 60

Cave Spring (22-5)

Lilley 20, Bryant 8, Jones 6, Tinsley 8, Saunders 23.

Northside (26-1)

Anthony 15, Cole 11, Hardy 12, Smith 2, Via 3, Harvey 14, Logan 3.

Cave Spring 20 20 9 16 — 65

Northside 11 19 14 16 — 60

3-point goals: Cave Spring 10 (Lilley 6, Bryant 2, Saunders 2), Northside 7 (Anthony 2, Hardy, Via, Harvey 2, Logan).