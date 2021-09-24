Second half a second chance as Patrick Henry rallies for win over Northside

Patrick Henry junior Carmelo Taylor did not get a single carry on offense in the first half Friday night.

He made up for it.

Taylor ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns — all after intermission — as the visiting Patriots twice rallied from behind to defeat Northside 29-22.

Why didn’t his coach go to him sooner?

“I guess he wanted to save my energy for the third and fourth quarter,” Taylor said with a smile.

Normally a wide receiver, Taylor lined up at quarterback for PH’s first play of the third quarter. He took the snap, found a crease on the left side of the line and raced 62 yards for a score.

With 2:58 remaining in the game, Taylor took another direct snap and carried multiple tacklers into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown that broke a 22-22 tie.

“We were just trying to get the ball outside and get it in an athlete’s hands, and he made plays,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “He was frustrated in the first half, and I told him just to be patient and play.”