Second season success: Timesland H.S. football playoff history by the numbers

When the VHSL adopted a sectional football playoff format in 2013 — essentially dividing each classification into two regions instead of four — it opened the door for many never-before-seen postseason matchups.
William Fleming vs. Eastern View, Salem vs. Fauquier, Liberty-Bealeton vs. Pulaski County, Radford vs. Hurley, Glenvar vs. Central-Wise, and Honaker vs. Bath County were just some of the first-time, early-round pairings.
I liked the short-lived format for two reasons.
It limited the number of rematches of games played during the regular season and it brought some different teams into the area.
The schools grew to hate the format for other reasons.
The travel was excessive for teams and spectators, and the first-round games produced many lopsided results.
I mean, how many people drove from Bristol to Appomattox County for a Group 2A West Region first-round game in 2016?
And what time did Virginia High's Bearcats return home following a 63-12 shellacking?
It turns out that shorter road trips and regular-season matchups produced larger crowds and more revenue into the VHSL and region coffers, so the four-region format was reinstated in 2017.
So goodbye Woodgrove, farewell Fauquier, later Liberty-Bealeton.
Maybe we'll see you in the state semifinals.
Followers of Salem High School's football program have seen plenty of postseason opponents.
Salem has played a whopping 44 different schools in playoff games, a number that is even more impressive considering the school wasn't established until 1977, and the Spartans didn't make the postseason until 1986.
So what are the 44 schools? Wish you hadn't asked, but here they are with the number of games against each in parentheses:
Amherst County (10), Bassett (3), Blacksburg (4), Brookville (4), John Champe (1), Charlottesville (2), Christiansburg (2), Courtland (2), Dan River (1), Dinwiddie (1), Dominion (2), E.C. Glass (2), Fauquier (1), Grundy (1),
Hampton (1), Harrisonburg (1), Heritage-Lynchburg (3), Jefferson Forest (4), Lafayette (1), Lake Taylor (2), Lee (2), Liberty-Bealeton (1), Liberty-Bedford (1), Louisa County (1), Magna Vista (5), George Marshall (1), Martinsville (4), Millbrook (1), Northside (4),
Park View-Sterling (2), Patrick County (1), Powhatan (1), Pulaski County (6), Richlands (2), Rustburg (1). Sherando (3), Spotsylvania (1), Staunton River (1), Tunstall (1), Tuscarora (1), George Washington (3), William Byrd (1), William Fleming (1) and Woodgrove (2).
The Salem-Amherst County playoff series has been one of the VHSL's best.
The winner in seven of the 10 postseason games between the two schools — Salem four times and Amherst three — went on to claim the state championship.
In a non-COVID-19 year, the VHSL football season would be in Week 5. VHSL Rating Scale points would be taking shape.
Instead, let's look at a few more playoff numbers from the past:
- No Timesland teams have collided more often against each other in the playoffs than Radford and George Wythe.
The two former New River Valley District rivals have met seven times with Radford holding a 4-3 edge.
Matchups that have occurred six times include Salem vs. Pulaski County, Covington vs. Parry McCluer and Narrows vs. Rural Retreat.
- Salem leads Timesland in playoff victories (72), appearances (32) and winning percentage (.758).
Parry McCluer is second in total wins with 46.
Galax is No. 2 in winning percentage at .682.
Radford and Martinsville share the No. 2 spot in appearances with 30.
- Salem is second behind Hampton's 79 postseason wins among all VHSL schools.
Sussex Central is third with 56.
- The playoffs have expanded greatly in 50 years.
The first VHSL postseason in 1970 included 24 teams playing 18 games, and the first Group AAA playoffs did not go past the semifinals.
Last year's playoffs swelled to 190 teams and 184 games.
