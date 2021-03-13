Secrist, Hanks score two TDs apiece; Glenvar defense blanks Floyd County

The start of Three Rivers District play was just what the doctor ordered for Glenvar's football team.
Tight end Jeb Secrist caught two touchdown passes, and Kyle Hanks rushed for an additional two in the first half as Glenvar cruised to a 34-0 victory over Floyd County on Saturday.
The win came after Glenvar (1-2) suffered nondistrict losses to Stuarts Draft and William Fleming to open the season. The Fleming game was Tuesday, giving the Highlanders just three days to prepare for the district opener.
“Fleming was a real physical game, and it was a short turnaround," Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said after the Highlanders' 10th win in a row in the series against Floyd. "We were 0-2, but we played two pretty good opponents.
"I was proud of the kids. They have a lot of things to correct, but we’ll finally have a full week of practice this week."
The Highlanders got off to a fast start Saturday, scoring on their first possession when Secrist caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Wolk on fourth-and-7.
Secrist, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound Charleston Southern signee, used his mass and height to fight off two Floyd County defenders in the left corner of the end zone.
“I was getting held in the back of the end zone and got one hand on it, but then I was able to get the second [hand] on it,” Secrist said. “Coach Clifford always has faith in me to get the ball. He’s always putting me in the best spot.”
Glenvar kept things rolling on its next offensive possession when Wolk connected with junior wide receiver Dagan Williams on a 47-yard pass play to the Buffaloes’ 3. Two plays later, Hanks ran it in to double the lead to 14-0 with 3:22 left in the opening period.
Secrist and Hanks repeated their scoring feats in the second quarter.
Secrist caught a 6-yard TD pass at the 5:43 mark and Hanks scored just seconds later from 1 yard out after the Highlanders recovered a Floyd County fumble on the kickoff at the Buffaloes’ 5.
While the offense was piling up the points, the Glenvar defense was stout giving up just six first downs on the afternoon while forcing four Floyd County turnovers.
“I was happy with the defensive effort," Clifford said. "Any time you shut out an opponent it’s a good thing."
Glenvar's only points of the second half came early in the fourth quarter when Wolk threw his third touchdown pass of the day on a 28-yard scoring strike to Colvin Delano.
Wolk finished 14 for 30 for 196 yards and three TDs. Seven different Highlanders recorded at least one catch. Williams led Glenvar in receptions (four) and receiving yards (76).
Senior wide receiver Jaden Brewer led Floyd County (1-2) offensively with 91 yards on three catches. That was over half of the Buffaloes’ overall offensive output as Floyd County finished with 155 total yards of offense and five turnovers.
"They controlled us in the running game and seemed to control the line of scrimmage as well," Floyd coach Winfred Beale said. "We just made too many turnovers in the first half and gave them good field position.
"I thought we played their running game well, but we gave up too many big pass plays on third-and-long."