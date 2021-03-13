Secrist, Hanks score two TDs apiece; Glenvar defense blanks Floyd County

The start of Three Rivers District play was just what the doctor ordered for Glenvar's football team.

Tight end Jeb Secrist caught two touchdown passes, and Kyle Hanks rushed for an additional two in the first half as Glenvar cruised to a 34-0 victory over Floyd County on Saturday.

The win came after Glenvar (1-2) suffered nondistrict losses to Stuarts Draft and William Fleming to open the season. The Fleming game was Tuesday, giving the Highlanders just three days to prepare for the district opener.

“Fleming was a real physical game, and it was a short turnaround," Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said after the Highlanders' 10th win in a row in the series against Floyd. "We were 0-2, but we played two pretty good opponents.

"I was proud of the kids. They have a lot of things to correct, but we’ll finally have a full week of practice this week."

The Highlanders got off to a fast start Saturday, scoring on their first possession when Secrist caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Wolk on fourth-and-7.

Secrist, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound Charleston Southern signee, used his mass and height to fight off two Floyd County defenders in the left corner of the end zone.