Senior day finally arrives for area softball players

It was finally time for senior day.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the high school softball season in the commonwealth, including what is always a memorable day for seniors and their parents.

But 44 recent graduates from high schools in Timesland, the Lynchburg area and Waynesboro got to participate in the first night of the senior softball games Monday at the Arnold R. Burton Complex in Salem.

"It's super disappointing having the senior season taken away, so having these games makes up for the one important game that everyone looks forward to," Cave Spring graduate and Virginia signee Abby Weaver said.

Prior to Monday's two games, the players were joined on the field by their parents for a second chance at the senior day ceremony they did not get to have at their individual schools in the spring.

Each player received a rose, and got to take a photo with her parents. Each player's college plans, whether they involved softball or not, were announced on the public address system.

Lord Botetourt graduate Madison Gunter will be attending Virginia Tech as a nonplaying student, so she will not have a senior day ceremony in college. Monday was her only chance.