Senior quarterback’s huge night leads William Fleming to first win

Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater said Lewis’ performance was impressive, but not surprising.

“He’s a competitor,” Gillenwater said. “He changed the game. He does it every week.”

Harrisonburg ran the ball well on the first drive, but couldn’t get much else going on offense the rest of the night. Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago didn’t complete a pass until well into the fourth quarter. Running back Aaron McAfee Jr. supplied much of Harrisonburg’s offense, rushing the ball 21 times for 102 yards.

All the breaks seemed to go in William Fleming’s favor as the Colonels also celebrated Homecoming. The team’s first touchdown came when Jacob Henderson fumbled the ball just near the goal line, but his teammate English was there, diving on the ball in the end zone and getting the Colonels on the board. The second touchdown was Lewis’ 37-yard score after the high snap.

The third came on another high snap that could have ended badly. At Harrisonburg’s 3-yard line, Lewis again had to jump for the snap. Even before he landed, Lewis flipped the ball forward to Jailen Robinson, who ran it in for a score.

Colonel players were jubilant after the win, especially after four tough losses.

“Obviously I feel like we could have won the close games, but in my mind, there’s never a loss,” Lewis said. “There’s always a bunch of lessons to be learned. Today, we still have lessons to learn. We didn’t play a perfect game, but we did play a good game, and we’re going to watch film and continue to get better.”