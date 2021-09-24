Senior quarterback’s huge night leads William Fleming to first win

William Fleming senior quarterback Dashawn Lewis looked like he was in trouble. After leaping to corral a high snap in the second quarter, Lewis scrambled to his left, right toward a Harrisonburg defensive lineman.
Lewis pivoted and ran to his right, and saw the entire field was open. Suddenly, a broken play looked like a promising one. Lewis took off, sprinting 37 yards for a touchdown.
“It was crazy. It was totally unexpected,” Lewis said. “The play was supposed to go to the left. I cut back, my eyes got all big, and I took it.”
It was that kind of night, as everything seemed to turn out well for William Fleming during the Colonels’ 48-0 win over the visiting Blue Streaks. It was the fourth Colonel win in a row over Harrisonburg (2-3).
It was a relief for the Colonels (1-4), who have suffered close losses thus far this season. Head coach Jamar Lovelace said he hopes his players are putting it all together at the right time.
“We’ve learned some tough lessons here the last few weeks, so we wanted to use all those learning lessons and really execute well tonight,” Lovelace said.
Lewis finished with 262 yards through the air and 126 on the ground, throwing for three touchdowns and running for one. Louis English was his favorite target, reeling in six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. English also recovered a fumble for a score.
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater said Lewis’ performance was impressive, but not surprising.
“He’s a competitor,” Gillenwater said. “He changed the game. He does it every week.”
Harrisonburg ran the ball well on the first drive, but couldn’t get much else going on offense the rest of the night. Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago didn’t complete a pass until well into the fourth quarter. Running back Aaron McAfee Jr. supplied much of Harrisonburg’s offense, rushing the ball 21 times for 102 yards.
All the breaks seemed to go in William Fleming’s favor as the Colonels also celebrated Homecoming. The team’s first touchdown came when Jacob Henderson fumbled the ball just near the goal line, but his teammate English was there, diving on the ball in the end zone and getting the Colonels on the board. The second touchdown was Lewis’ 37-yard score after the high snap.
The third came on another high snap that could have ended badly. At Harrisonburg’s 3-yard line, Lewis again had to jump for the snap. Even before he landed, Lewis flipped the ball forward to Jailen Robinson, who ran it in for a score.
Colonel players were jubilant after the win, especially after four tough losses.
“Obviously I feel like we could have won the close games, but in my mind, there’s never a loss,” Lewis said. “There’s always a bunch of lessons to be learned. Today, we still have lessons to learn. We didn’t play a perfect game, but we did play a good game, and we’re going to watch film and continue to get better.”