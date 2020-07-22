Senior softball games an 'awesome' second chance for players

The games also marked the softball farewell for Lord Botetourt graduate Madison Gunter, who will be a nonplaying student at Virginia Tech. She is not playing travel ball this summer, either.

"This means everything to me, just getting to play together one last time with everyone," Gunter said. "It's very special that Kassie put this together and I can't thank her enough.

"It was very sad to not be able to have that season together with my teammates."

William Byrd graduate Bri Hodges has been playing travel ball this summer, and she has University of Lynchburg softball ahead of her. But she still wanted to play in the senior games.

"I really just wanted to experience school ball one more time," Hodges said. "It was just a good time to see everybody that I've seen over the years."

Staunton River graduate and Ferrum recruit Autumn Overfelt said the games were "a blast."

"I was kind of nervous at first because we never played together, but we just really bonded," Overfelt said. "We got so close, just within two days."

The Red team beat the Black team 12-8 on Monday. Kreklow, who had two hits and four RBIs, was named the most valuable player of the game.