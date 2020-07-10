Senior softball games moving to Burton Complex in Salem

The games will be held at two of the three softball fields at the Burton Complex.

The facility is in Salem, but it is actually run by the Roanoke County parks, recreation and tourism department.

"With the way that the complex is set up, people will be able to bring their chairs and spread out along the first- and third-base lines and will be able to go into the outfield behind the fence to be able to watch," Roanoke County parks, recreation and tourism director Doug Blount said. "We'll have portable scoreboards up so folks can follow the game from wherever they're sitting.

"We're just glad to be able to help out and provide a venue so that these girls can have a proper sendoff for their softball season."

There will still be two games each night. The players will be divided among four teams.

But instead of having a 6 p.m. doubleheader each night, the two games each night will now be played simultaneously to take advantage of the Burton Complex's multiple fields. The games will be played at 7 p.m. each night.

Seniors not only lost out on their final high school season but also on their senior day ceremony. So players and their parents will take part in a pregame ceremony on the field on July 20.