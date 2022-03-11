Senior Wesley holds young Bobcats together in run to Class 2 boys basketball final

RICHMOND — When the Radford High School boys basketball team takes the floor Saturday against powerhouse John Marshall in the VHSL Class 2 final, it will send out three sophomores against a team anointed by many as the likely state champion.

That does not mean the Bobcats will not have an old dog in the fight.

Senior Nate Wesley is the Bobcats’ grizzled veteran, the guy Radford coach Rick Cormany has relied upon to be the glue of his young team.

“He’s held them together,” Cormany said.

At 7.5 points per game, Wesley isn’t a big scorer, but he had 20 in a state quarterfinal win last week against Virginia High.

At 6 feet tall, he is not a towering inside presence, but he will have to guard one of the three John Marshall players who stand 6 feet, 3 inches or taller.

Two years ago, Wesley played point guard. Last year, he was a wing guard and the backup at the point.

This year he is an undersized power forward where much of his power comes from within.

“He just does what you ask him to do, because all he cares about is winning,” Cormany said. “The other part is that positive attitude. Kids love to be around him.”

Wesley has a simple explanation for his approach.

“I’ve always been a competitor,” he said. “I just like the feeling to know when my coaches and my teammates are happy. I like to see them with a smile on their face.”

Radford fans have been smiling for decades. The Bobcats have won six state titles in the last 13 years under Cormany, who is nearing the 800-win mark for his career.

Few people outside Radford are giving the Bobcats a chance in the 1 p.m. tipoff against John Marshall.

The Richmond school will have a packed cheering section and a stacked lineup led by 6-foot-6 junior forward Dennis Parker, whose list of suitors includes Kansas and LSU.

John Marshall (21-4) also is motivated. After defeating Gate City in the 2020 Class 2 final, the Justices did not have a 2020-21 season because of COVID-19.

Radford (20-4) has lost this year to Greenbrier East (W.Va.), Lord Botetourt, James River and Northside, but those teams did not have athletes like Parker or 6-foot-5 junior Steve Stinson, a transfer from Trinity Episcopal who has an offer from Virginia Tech.

John Marshall defeated East Rockingham 91-57 in a quarterfinal and ousted Greensville County 92-53 in a semifinal Monday.

“This is a different animal altogether,” Cormany said.

Wesley and his teammates will show up.

“We’re coming into this game that we can’t back down from them,” Wesley said. “I’ve always liked the tough challenges.

“They’re going to be good, but we have to play our game. We just have to come out with a lot of confidence and a lot of energy like we always do.”

Wesley, who played middle linebacker in football and has signed with Bluefield State to play baseball, bemoans a missed opportunity in 2021 when Radford lost a semifinal game to eventual Class 2 state champion Union.

“I don’t think I was in the greatest shape to play last year,” he admitted. “I came back last year and said, ‘Things have got to change.’ “

John Marshall, which won Class 3 state titles in 2014 and 2018, has lost to a pair of Class 6 VHSL schools — Landstown (63-61, OT) and Hayfield (68-54) — along with losses to private schools Vertical Academy (79-86) and Archbishop Stepinac of New York (54-50).

Cormany has a game plan, but it might be altered as valuable reserve guard Isiah Austin did not make the trip because of appendicitis.

“We’re trying to find that guy we don’t have to guard as hard,” Cormany said. “We’re trying to find that guy we can slough off and help [elsewhere], because we’re going to need help with a couple of guys.

“The key thing now is making sure we take care of the basketball. I think we can until stamina comes into play.”

Wesley, whose father, Cornell, and brother, Jordan, were Radford athletes, is ready for his final basketball game in a Bobcats uniform.

“I’ve been a part of Radford all my life,” he said. “Radford is probably the best program you could ever come through. Everybody cares about you.

“We’ve dreamed about this. We’ve always talked about this at practice, how it would be fun. They’re are 52 teams playing [Class 2] basketball. It’s great to be the last two teams left.”