Seniors help Christiansburg dispatch Cave Spring for district win

CHRISTIANSBURG — After being a part of the program’s turnaround over the last four years, Christiansburg running backs Stephan “Smiley” Myrthil and Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon both had a Senior Night that they will not soon forget.
Myrthil ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns while Johnson-Buchannon provided an additional 115 yards and a score on the ground to help lead the Blue Demons to a 37-14 victory over Cave Spring on Friday night in Christiansburg.
With the win Christiansburg improves to 8-1 on the season and 4-1 in River Ridge District play. That’s a stark contrast from Myrthil and Johnson-Buchannon’s freshmen years where they were entering the program with the Blue Demons coming off of a winless regular season the previous year.
“It’s hard work. Hours in the weight room, hours in the field, hours in the gym by ourselves together. We put in the work to get on top,” Johnson-Buchannon said.
Cave Spring (2-7, 0-5) was actually the team that got on top initially on Friday night. On the first play from scrimmage Knights’ quarterback Skylor Griffiths hit wide receiver Kameron Geralds on a 58-yard pass play down to the Christiansburg 5-yard line. Four plays later Griffiths scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to make it 6-0 at the 9:24 mark of the first quarter.
Christiansburg, however, quickly responded with a six-play, 68-yard drive capped by a 36-yard TD run from Myrthil to give the Blue Demons the lead at 7-6 with 6:07 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We came out with the big head. That’s on us as a team and they kind of smacked us in the mouth the first play of the game. We picked it up and I think we finished really strong,” Myrthil said.
Myrthil’s first quarter touchdown started a run of 23 unanswered points by Christiansburg. Tanner Evans scored on a 45-yard TD run with 9:57 left in the second quarter, which was followed by Johnson-Buchannon’s lone score of the night on a 42-yard touchdown scamper with 2:03 left before halftime.
The Blue Demons finished off the first half scoring with a successful two-minute drill that led to a 24-yard field goal from placekicker Jonah Bremner with eight seconds on the clock to make the score 23-7 going into the locker room.
Cave Spring’s defense started off strong in the third quarter forcing Christiansburg turnovers on the Blue Demons first two possessions of the second half.
While the Knights didn’t cash in the first turnover, on their second drive of the period Griffiths connected with wide receiver Owen Sweeney on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 left in the third. A successful two-point conversion made it 23-14, but that’s as close as the Knights would get.
“Obviously big momentum opening up the game with the big play and then we score, but you know we lost it and lacked some energy after that score. Then we come out in the second half and look like we want to play football. For us its just putting four whole quarters together. If we put four whole quarters together tonight it’s a very different ball game,” Cave Spring head coach Nick Leftwich said.
Christiansburg’s running game took over in the fourth with Myrthil scoring on runs of 5 and 16 yards to seal the victory.
“We knew they were going to play tough. We haven’t seen an opponent this year they haven’t played tough,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said of Cave Spring.
This night, though, was all about the Christiansburg senior class.
“They have phenomenal character. They’re nose to the grindstone kind of kids,” Wilkens said of his seniors. “Their effort and energy never wavered. I’m very proud of them.”