Seniors help Christiansburg dispatch Cave Spring for district win

“We came out with the big head. That’s on us as a team and they kind of smacked us in the mouth the first play of the game. We picked it up and I think we finished really strong,” Myrthil said.

Myrthil’s first quarter touchdown started a run of 23 unanswered points by Christiansburg. Tanner Evans scored on a 45-yard TD run with 9:57 left in the second quarter, which was followed by Johnson-Buchannon’s lone score of the night on a 42-yard touchdown scamper with 2:03 left before halftime.

The Blue Demons finished off the first half scoring with a successful two-minute drill that led to a 24-yard field goal from placekicker Jonah Bremner with eight seconds on the clock to make the score 23-7 going into the locker room.

Cave Spring’s defense started off strong in the third quarter forcing Christiansburg turnovers on the Blue Demons first two possessions of the second half.

While the Knights didn’t cash in the first turnover, on their second drive of the period Griffiths connected with wide receiver Owen Sweeney on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 left in the third. A successful two-point conversion made it 23-14, but that’s as close as the Knights would get.