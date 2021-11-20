Senior's leadership helps Glenvar volleyball win a second state title

Bailey Conner is pondering a career in real estate. Perhaps one day she will own or control major tracts of property.

Until or if that happy day ever arrives, may it be said she and her Glenvar High volleyball teammates demonstrated they know how to take ownership of a space.

The Highlanders’ only senior was a deadly weapon all over the Salem Civic Center floor, inspiring her teammates and terrorizing their opponent as Glenvar won its second state championship with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 dismissal of Central-Woodstock in Saturday afternoon’s Class 2 final.

Central was prepared and aggressive in its first state tournament appearance since the 1990s but had no answers for Glenvar’s experience, balance and firepower.

“We trust each other and went point to point,” Conner said. “We had to make sure we kept our heads up and our energy up. We tried to make simple plays and not make mistakes. It was important to try not to do too much.”

Trust must be an easy issue for Glenvar (23-3) because of the overall skill and versatility of its team members. The Highlanders exerted their will with crisp teamwork and court awareness that was highly impressive to watch. Overall athletic ability was also a clear asset.

