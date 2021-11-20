Senior's leadership helps Glenvar volleyball win a second state title

Bailey Conner is pondering a career in real estate. Perhaps one day she will own or control major tracts of property.
Until or if that happy day ever arrives, may it be said she and her Glenvar High volleyball teammates demonstrated they know how to take ownership of a space.
The Highlanders’ only senior was a deadly weapon all over the Salem Civic Center floor, inspiring her teammates and terrorizing their opponent as Glenvar won its second state championship with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 dismissal of Central-Woodstock in Saturday afternoon’s Class 2 final.
Central was prepared and aggressive in its first state tournament appearance since the 1990s but had no answers for Glenvar’s experience, balance and firepower.
“We trust each other and went point to point,” Conner said. “We had to make sure we kept our heads up and our energy up. We tried to make simple plays and not make mistakes. It was important to try not to do too much.”
Trust must be an easy issue for Glenvar (23-3) because of the overall skill and versatility of its team members. The Highlanders exerted their will with crisp teamwork and court awareness that was highly impressive to watch. Overall athletic ability was also a clear asset.
“Their hitting ability was very good,” said middle hitter Ella Toothman, one of six seniors for Coach Ashlie Clar’s Falcons. “Their passes were right on the line to get those quick balls and quick sets when the block was not ready. Those are things we had to adjust to.”
To illustrate her point, note that Glenvar had 44 assists. Audrey Conner — a sophomore and Bailey’s sister — had 22 sets and Cara Butler 18 more. Central (24-5) had 20.
Glenvar kept up a withering barrage throughout the match and as Toothman pointed out, the shots came fast and from so many angles, directions, and athletes.
Five players earned kills, Bailey Conner’s 20 from front as well as back line leading. Claire Griffith had 12 more. The Falcons had 23 as a team, Toothman’s eight tops.
Another telling number for the Highlanders was five aces by Sydney Loder. Glenvar served well throughout the rotation, a weapon that produced consistent success keeping the Falcons off-balance.
Bailey Conner had a leg injury and missed the spring season as a junior, that after also losing half her sophomore season to injury. Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback, who coached the undefeated Highlanders to the 2006 state title in old Group A, cited Conner’s return to the team this fall as a major component of the team’s success.
Glenvar’s only losses came twice to Class 1 champion Auburn and once to Floyd County, a defeat avenged in the regional tournament and again in the state semifinals.
“Every time these girls were faced with a challenge, they stepped up,” Rohrback said.