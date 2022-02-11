Shayne Graham gave Bengals' McPherson 'a huge leg up'

Shayne Graham used to be a standout place-kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have a new standout kicker this season — one who has helped the team make the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

And Graham has played a role in his success.

The former Pulaski County High School and Virginia Tech kicker spent the past two seasons at Florida as the special-teams quality-control coach.

Florida's kicker in the 2020 season was current Bengals rookie Evan McPherson.

"I worked with him every day," Graham, 44, said Thursday in a phone interview. "I ran our [special teams] meetings. I worked with him on the field. I had lots of conversations before practice, after practice, during dead time during practice.

"So many long conversations, going over all the things that I felt helped make me successful. … But also let him learn from all the mistakes that I made.

"Tried to give him a huge leg up, to have the advantage of just kind of knowing what's coming [in the NFL] … and how to prepare for it.

"We would talk about, 'Hey, this is what I would do if I had a slight injury and I had to modify my swing.’ … 'If the field conditions are really sloppy and muddy or snowy, always make sure you have … replacement shoes so that you always know you have the right shoes with you and have options.’ And then, 'How do you approach the ball when it's really slippery and wet?’

"Help him prepare for these conditions that he never had to face [in college]."

McPherson made four field goals in each of the Bengals' three playoff wins this year, including game-ending kicks to beat Tennessee and Kansas City.

"Physically, he's one of the most talented kickers I've ever seen," Graham said.

Graham was an NFL place-kicker for 15 seasons (2001-15). He kicked for 10 teams, but his longest stint was with the Bengals — nine seasons (2003-09).

So he is tickled that the Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"I identify as a Bengal because not only was I there the longest during my career, but I had the biggest connection to the community through community projects and charitable organizations," Graham said. "Having that bond to the team and to the community just makes me feel like a fan.

"I have emotional connections to a lot of places. I have a deep emotional connection to Atlanta because they were the team that signed me and treated me really well right after my father passed away. … [But] to be embraced by the community the way I was there [in Cincinnati] — I bought a house, lived there … it's just a place I found to be special."

He has a close relationship with Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, who was also the Bengals' special teams coach during Graham's time in Cincinnati.

"Darrin and I talk all the time," Graham said.

So early in the 2020 season, Graham sent practice video of McPherson to Simmons to try to pique his interest.

"He was kind of getting a first-dibs look at the kid," Graham said. "We were just talking about Evan a lot and … what I was doing to try to help him with his mental preparation and situational preparation."

Graham made 17 field goals as a Florida junior in 2020, including four of more than 50 yards.

"He was well ahead of where I was in college," Graham said. "He's well ahead of where I was in my pro career, with the way he physically kicks the ball."

The first time Graham saw McPherson kick, he knew McPherson had an NFL future.

"When a ball has perfect end-over-end rotation, no side spin, it's straight up and down, that's how you know [a kick] is pure. And he was able to achieve that more consistently than anyone I've ever seen, and this was as a junior," Graham said. "I hit a lot of really pure balls, but I did not hit them as consistently pure as he did."

McPherson turned pro after his junior season, and was chosen by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

McPherson has made a NFL-record 12 field goals of at least 50 yards this year, including three in the playoffs.

"The thing that's fun about Evan is he has that confidence and just an air of belief in himself," Graham said.

McPherson and Graham have texted weekly this season, and have also been calling each other.

Graham made 277 field goals and 429 extra-point kicks in his pro career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2005, when he helped Cincinnati make the playoffs for the first time since 1990.

Graham began his coaching career in 2017 as a special-teams quality-control coach at Central Michigan. He then served two seasons as a special-teams analyst for Michigan State before spending two years at Florida.

He lost his job at Florida after Billy Napier replaced Dan Mullen as head coach.

Graham said new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, who was a Tech graduate assistant when Graham kicked for the Hokies, offered him a job as a special-teams analyst.

But Graham has decided instead to start his own consulting business. He wants to help college teams understand how to coach specialists, and to instruct colleges on the value of having offensive and defensive starters be part of the special-teams units. He will also tutor kickers who are hoping to jump to the NFL. He also wants to help draft prospects who are offensive or defensive players develop kickoff-coverage and other special-team skills.

Graham recently moved from Florida to Michigan to be near his wife's family.

"That doesn't mean that I won't be around [Virginia Tech] and I won't be able to do things to help the football team," Graham said.

